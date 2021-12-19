COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in USExBulletin





Coronavirus cases are starting to rise again in the United States, just weeks after the discovery of the omicron variant. UK data shows it to be even more transmissible than the Delta.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in the United States. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is known to be highly transmissible. We don’t yet know if this causes less severe cases of COVID-19. NPR health policy correspondent Selena Simmons-Duffin joins us. Selena, thank you very much for being with us.

SELENA SIMMONS-DUFFIN, BYLINE: Hi. Hello, Scott.

SIMON: And as we speak, where are things at?

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Yeah, there are some really worrying signs that Omicron is just starting to take off. New York State reported more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday alone. This is the highest daily total ever. I should say that not all of these cases are omicron. Delta is still the source of many infections. But if you look at what happens at a hospital in Texas, Houston Methodist, they are sequencing the virus in their COVID-19 patients. And they say omicron now accounts for 45% of all infections. They say that omicron doubles every two or three days in their patients. We do not yet have good data for the national portion of COVID cases that are omicron. But the CDC director said yesterday it has been found in 39 states, and they expect it to become the dominant variant in a matter of weeks.

SIMON: What have we learned about this variant that might help us understand this spread?

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Well, basically it’s really, really contagious. Data from the UK shows that a person infected with omicron is three times more likely to pass the virus to a member of their household than if they had the delta variant, which itself is highly transmissible. We also know that vaccines are less protective against omicron infection. The protection against two doses of the Pfizer vaccine drops from 80% to 30%, which is another reason it spreads so quickly. So the mere fact that this virus travels so fast can mean a lot of disruption to work, school, and the economy if everyone gets sick essentially at the same time. What is not yet clear is the severity of these cases in the United States and what this increase will mean for hospitals and the already horrific death toll, which topped 800,000 this week.

SIMON: Selena, what was the federal government’s response?

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Well, in a briefing yesterday, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients laid out the administration’s position right now.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

JEFFREY ZIENTS: We do not intend to let omicron disrupt the work and school of the vaccinated. You did the right thing, and we’ll get through it. For the unvaccinated, you envision a winter of serious illness and death for yourself, your families, and hospitals that you may soon overwhelm.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: So that’s a pretty worrying warning. But there haven’t been many policy changes announced by the White House. They put new travel restrictions in place and recommended reminders for anyone over 18. But there was no question of adding testing or vaccination requirements for domestic travel, for example, or advising policymakers and businesses to require masks indoors. Only a handful of states currently have mask mandates. Some public health experts say they don’t hear much urgency from policymakers to step down or try new mitigation measures to try to keep the surge at bay.

SIMON: Selena, so much of this news seems so disheartening, especially so far into the pandemic. Is there a ray of light?

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Yes, there is really some good news. Vaccines always seem to protect against serious illness and death, and boosters offer strong protection against infection. So these are reasons to get your snapshots if you haven’t already.

SIMON: Selena Simmons-Duffin from NPR, thank you very much.

SIMMONS-DUFFIN: Thank you.

