Covid restrictions similar to lockdowns needed to reduce hospitalizations in UK | covid





Experts on Saturday warned that restrictions on a scale similar to national lockdowns are needed to keep hospital admissions due to the coronavirus below previous highs.

Amid the many cases of omicron variants of the coronavirus, a document released by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) has revealed a grim picture painted by advisers as the threat of the variant grows throughout December.

Advice included that indoor mixing is the biggest risk factor for the spread of the coronavirus strain, and large gatherings are at risk of triggering multiple outbreaks.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, Operational subgroup (SPI-MO), released on Saturday, but in a document dated December 8, found a significant reduction in transmission in almost all modeling (similar to the national closure and scale implemented in January 2021) ). (Pandemic July 2021) should keep hospitalizations below the previous highs.

The advice from 10 days ago adds: Early intervention also reduces the frequency of hospitalizations.

Minutes from Thursday’s Sage meeting said stricter measures may be needed, including reducing group size, maintaining physical distancing, shortening contact periods and closing high-risk buildings.

Experts warn that even if transmission rates decline, hospital admissions in the UK could potentially reach between 1,000 and 2,000 per day by the end of the year.

And modeling suggests that if ministers stick to their current Plan B measures, they will peak at 3,000 per day.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) said the number of deaths among British people with the Omicron variant has risen from one to seven.

In the UK, the number of hospital admissions for confirmed or suspected omicrons has risen from 65 to 85.

The UKHSA says there are 10,059 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 reported across the UK.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of this strain in the UK to 24,968.

The Sage document said: Some scenarios do much worse in the first few months of 2022, but there is a lot of uncertainty.

And increasing the booster program won’t help. Because many of those hospitalizations will be people who are now infected.

They warned that delaying the introduction of more stringent measures until 2022 would significantly reduce the effectiveness of such interventions, making it less likely to prevent significant pressures on health and the healthcare environment.

It comes after reports that officials planned to lock out circuit breakers for two weeks after Christmas.

The LDP has called for a parliamentary meeting on Monday to discuss next steps.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: The prime minister cannot be allowed to sit on his hand while the NHS and businesses are on the verge of collapse.

Ministers must ensure a proper discussion of future Covid measures, including support to explain the latest scientific advice to lawmakers and support businesses during this increasingly difficult time.

Stephen Reicher, previously a professor of social psychology at St Andrews University and a member of Sage, said it was clear that Plan B measures alone would not be enough to contain the surge in cases.

Professor Reicher, who interviewed Times Radio in a personal capacity, said now is the time to act.

As Reicher said: The really, or at least, the most effective way we can have an immediate impact is to reduce the number of contacts.

In many ways, the most effective way to reduce contact is to install a circuit breaker.

You can now receive it after Christmas. The problem is that it’s too late after Christmas. By then the infection would have skyrocketed, with all its impact on society.

We don’t want to shut down when people say look. Of course I don’t want to close it.

But the thing is, everything is now closed due to the spread of infection. So I think we should act now.

A government spokesperson said: The government will continue to scrutinize all new data and will continue to review our actions as we learn more about this variant.

Cabinet ministers were briefed on the latest developments regarding the Omicron variant on Saturday.

There was no cabinet meeting or further discussion, but ministers received updates on data surrounding the variant.

The Cobra Conference will be held over the weekend with relevant countries.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, the UK government said it had recorded an additional 90,418 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In the 28th day after testing positive for COVID-19, an additional 125 people have died.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are currently 172,000 registered deaths in the UK, where Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Omicron variant has been identified in 89 countries as of Thursday and takes between 1.5 and 3 days to double.

Data on the severity of the virus are still limited, but he added: Given the rapidly growing number of cases, many healthcare systems can quickly become overwhelmed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/18/covid-restrictions-similar-to-lockdown-needed-to-reduce-hospitalisations-in-uk

