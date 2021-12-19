Taiwanese voters back ruling party in referendum, remove hurdle to US trade deal





TAIPEITaiwan’s ruling party won a decisive victory in a closely watched referendum vote, in a setback for Beijing that removes a key obstacle to a US trade deal with the democratically ruled island.

The ruling Progressive Democratic Party in Taiwan, which supports closer ties with Washington at Beijing’s expense, prevailed over the four questions put to voters on Saturday. Perhaps most notably, voters in Taiwan rejected a proposal that would have banned imports of pork containing traces of the additive ractopaminea, a key obstacle to a free trade agreement with the United States.

The referendum result was a surprise setback for Beijing and the Taiwanese Opposition Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, which seeks to draw closer to China. Beijing claims democratically ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, speaking on Saturday evening after the referendum result, hailed the vote as a victory for democracy and the people of Taiwan. The Taiwanese people hope to march towards the world and are willing to participate actively in international affairs, she said at a press conference.

Besides the vote on pork imports, ruling DPP Ms Tsais also prevailed on three other issues: one which dealt with the fate of a suspended nuclear power plant, another which asked voters to decide on the relocation of a terminal. of liquefied natural gas to protect an algae reef; and a fourth question which, if approved, would have required referendums to be held in conjunction with the general election.

Despite Ms Tsai’s victory, turnout was relatively low, at just over 41% of eligible voters.

For the Biden administration, which sought closer ties with Taiwan, and for Ms Tsai, the vote on pork imports avoided an outcome that would have greatly complicated relations with Washington, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program. based in Washington. at the German Marshall Fund.

The Tsai administration was very concerned that this pork referendum would pass, Ms Glaser said. If the import ban on pork had been approved by Taiwanese voters, it would have been very important for the trade relationship between the United States and Taiwan, she said.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen hailed Saturday’s vote as a victory for democracy and the people of Taiwan. Photo credit: daniel ceng / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Food security has traditionally been high on the priority list of Taiwanese voters. Opposition to the importation of pork containing ractopamine had already sparked several street protests, as well as hand-to-hand fights and the ejection of pork intestines in the Taiwanese legislature.

Sung Wen-ti, who teaches Taiwan studies at Australian National University, said the result on pork imports would likely speed up a trade deal between Washington and Taipei. DC would likely be much more willing to continue trade talks between the United States and Taiwan, Sung said.

While the scope of the referendum was, in theory, limited to the issues at stake, the ruling party and the opposition nationalist party presented the vote as a token of confidence in Ms Tsais’s government. In this regard, the outcome is likely to strengthen the hand of Ms. Tsais with just over two years remaining in her second term. He is prohibited from running for re-election in 2024.

This referendum and others to come like it show how open partisanship in Taiwan has pushed parties to prioritize political issues, said Jessica Drun, a non-resident and Taiwan expert on the Council of the United Nations. ‘Atlantic.

Eric Chu, chairman of the Nationalist Party, blamed the low turnout on the cold weather and the referendum being held separately from the general election cycle.

The referendum focused on energy, pork imports and electoral politics. Photo: ritchie b tongo / Shutterstock

Observers said the election results were a blow to Mr. Chus’s opposition party, which has seen its support eroded in recent years in Taiwan.

Chen Fang-yu, assistant professor of political science at the University of Soochow in Taiwan, called the referendum result a failure of the KMT rather than a success of the DPP.

Besides the issue of pork imports, the decision on the LNG plant has come under close scrutiny as a sign of Taiwan’s energy policy. Nuclear power is generally unpopular in Taiwan, given its location on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire.

Ms Tsai had described the LNG plant as vital to Taiwan’s efforts to move away from coal and nuclear power, although environmental groups opposed the project, citing the impact on the algae reef. .

Island energy issues were in the spotlight this summer, as Taiwan suffered from major blackouts, raising questions about the islands’ energy needs at a time when Taiwan is playing an increasingly vital role in global industry. semiconductors and in general supply chains.

Taiwan is home to what is widely regarded as the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which consumes nearly 5% of the island’s electricity.

