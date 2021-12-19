Burgerville employees ratify contract, establish first fast food union in the United States





Workers at five Burgerville sites voted to ratify an employment contract, making them the first fast food workers in the country to be covered by a collective agreement.

The agreement applies to workers at regional burger chains Montavilla, Lents, Hawthorne Boulevard, Oregon Convention Center and the City of Gladstone.

Burgerville has always valued its employees and invested in their well-being. As the first in the fast food industry to provide affordable health care to employees in 2006, it’s no surprise to be the first with a union contract, said Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor, in a press release. What a great new chapter in our 60 year history.

Ninety-two percent of Burgerville Workers’ Union members voted in favor of the union contract, with three-quarters of workers participating in the election, according to the Industrial Workers of the World, who spearheaded the organizing effort .

The new agreement includes provisions for a fixed three-month schedule, paid vacation and parental leave, new just cause demands for workers facing discipline or dismissal, and improvements in workplace safety, according to the company. ‘Industrial Workers of the World.

The deal also provides for shift meals, paid time off and an increase in starting wages from $ 14.25 to $ 15 per hour. Some of the changes, including the tip and relaxed dress code, have been extended to all Burgerville locations.

We are proud of the work done, union chief negotiator Mark Medina said in a statement. This would not be possible without the courage and perseverance of the Burgerville workers who took action and remained strong in solidarity with the local workforce and the community.

The new agreement between workers and management ends more than three years of sometimes tense negotiations, which sparked pickets and protests, required the help of federal mediators and inspired a boycott technically in place since 2018 .

Burgerville employs approximately 800 people at 39 locations in Oregon and southwest Washington. The new employment contract expires on May 1, 2023.

