Well, Omicold’s claims about the Omicold variant are too many. The Omicron strain of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is definitely different from the common cold. The jury has yet to comment on how lethal the Omicron variant is, but it is proving that it can hospitalize and kill people other than the common cold. The UK Health Security Agency today reported that as of 16 December there had already been 7 deaths and 85 hospitalizations related to the Omicron strain in the UK.

The seven deaths are six more than on December 13, which Robert Hart reported to Forbes five days earlier. So it’s very unlikely that this number will stay at 7 people.

According to the same report, there were 24,968 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK as of 6:00 PM on December 17th. It takes time for cases to be reported and develop into worse outcomes.

It is now unclear whether the Omicron mutation may be less or equal to less likely to lead to serious consequences such as hospitalization and death compared to the Delta mutation. It requires more time, research and data.

However, a lack of data and scientific information has prevented some from declaring that the Omicron variant is lighter and weaker. For example, Marty Makary, MD, MPH, professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine specializing in pancreatic surgery, said in a Thursday episode of the FOX news radio show The Brian Kilmeade Show: A new wave of fear is fueling the second pandemic after covid-19, a pandemic of omicronic madness. Now I call it omi-cold.

Okay. Timeout. Why does Makary call the current pandemic the second pandemic after Covid-19? Should I contact Count von Count on Sesame Street about this? Counting the number of COVID-19 pandemics since early 2020, we can start with everyone starting to stock up on toilet paper. And there was a pandemic where political leaders keep saying the pandemic is just around the corner. This was basically the same pandemic as the first one. And, oh, if you put the epidemic that’s happening right now, you have a count. Let’s see, 1 plus 0 plus 0 is 1: one plague.

When exactly did the first and first Covid-19 pandemic end? Have scientists, public health officials, doctors, and countries around the world somehow missed the memo? Could it be that the note was written on toilet paper and then saved by someone? Since March 2020, no one with real knowledge in this field has declared the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Nevertheless, Makary went on to assert that the Omicron variant remained superficial in the nose and bronchi. So we’re seeing common diseases like the common cold. He added that this new scientific data from the lab explains the epidemiological data and the doctor’s bedside observations that it’s much milder, which is why I call it omi-cold.

The following tweet contains a video of Makary using the same term omi-cold or omicold in a FOX news segment.

Calling the omicron variant an omicold is cute and it all might sound bewildering. However, it is too early to make such a conclusive statement about the Omicron variant. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, tweeted the results of a preliminary study by researchers at Imperial College London who found no evidence that the Omicron mutation was less severe than the Delta mutation.

And Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, dean of the National University of Tropical Medicine, warned against hasty claims that the Omicron variant is lighter.

One thing is certain. SARS-CoV-2 is different from the common cold. The common cold usually doesn’t take people to the hospital to kill them unless they push too much tissue up their nose. I haven’t heard of many people complaining of having a cold for a long time and having symptoms that last for months.

Being concerned about the Omicro strain and taking appropriate precautions is not the same as causing panic or panic, as Makary suggests. Real public health experts never said it was time for everyone to panic. Raise your hands above your head and wave your arms like you would a jazz arm, start running and screaming. The advent of the Omicron variant is not an unexpected disaster like the cancellation of the NCIS: New Orleans series. No, it’s a reminder that everyone has to do something before Omicron emerges. Get vaccinated, wear a face mask when you are close to others in public, maintain social distancing, ventilate the air in public places, and take other COVID-19 precautions.

One of the greatest tragedies of this pandemic is that politicians, TV figures and others continue to downplay the threat of the pandemic and urge everything to return to normal. For example, in September 2020, Forbes covered how some people are still trying to minimize the number of Covid-19-related deaths. At that time, the death toll in the United States exceeded 200,000. Well, there were about 600,000 deaths later in the US, but nothing really changed in that regard. Some are still pushing a do-nothing approach, and will do nothing in the end.

