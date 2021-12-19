Omicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger waves





Number of Omicron coronavirus strain jump cases London mayor declared “major event” to help hospitals

LONDON, December 18 (Reuters) – Government advisers reported that Britain saw a spike in cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain on Saturday, which government advisers may be just the tip of the iceberg and the mayor of London is urging the city’s hospitals to cope.” It was declared a “major event”.

According to the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA), the number of recorded Omicron cases nationwide reached nearly 25,000 as of 18:00 GMT on Friday, an increase of more than 10,000 from 24 hours ago.

By Thursday, seven people believed to be carrying the omicron variant had died, up to one from previous data from the UKHSA through Tuesday. Hospital admissions for people thought to have the mutation increased from 65 to 85.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said hundreds of thousands of people are infected with the strain every day, and that the figure is “almost certain” not included.

SAGE said in its December 16 meeting minutes without further tightening COVID-19 regulations, “the modeling shows that at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day have peaked in the UK”.

In January, before the UK vaccination campaign kicked off in earnest, the number of daily hospitalizations across the UK surged to more than 4,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced uprising within the ruling Conservative Party over some of the measures taken so far to contain the latest spread of COVID-19. A newspaper reported on Saturday that Prime Minister Johnson’s Brexit Secretary David Frost has resigned in part because of new rules. read more

Advisors say it is too early to assess the severity of the disease caused by Omicron, but if there is a slight reduction compared to the delta variant, “a very high number of infections will still put significant pressure on hospitals.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan this week declared a “major event” allowing closer coordination among public authorities and more central government support as London’s COVID-19 hospital admissions rise by nearly 30%.

He said absenteeism among health workers has also increased.

“This is a statement of how serious the situation is,” he said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan visits the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pop-up Immunization Center at Chelsea Football Field, Stamford Bridge, London, UK, on ​​December 18, 2021. REUTERS/David Klein

Rep. Khan of the opposition Labor Party also declared a major event in January that was in danger of overwhelming hospitals as the number of COVID-19 patients surged.

Omicron variants are estimated to account for more than 80% of new COVID-19 cases in London, officials said Friday.

emergency meeting

Prime Minister Johnson was scheduled to chair an emergency committee meeting with the executive and emergency committees of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over the weekend.

According to a report in The Times newspaper, officials said they are preparing a draft rule that, if introduced, will ban indoor mixing, which will be restricted to al fresco table service in pubs and restaurants in the UK for two weeks after Christmas.

People will be able to gather outdoors in groups of up to six people, the newspaper said.

Prime Minister Johnson said on Friday that he was “not closing”.

A government spokesperson said the government will continue to “scrutinize all new data and will continue to review actions as we learn more about this variant.”

The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data fell to 90,418 from a record high of more than 93,000 on Friday, but still remains the country’s second-highest daily number. Figures usually drop over the weekend.

In the seven days through December 18, it increased by 44.4% compared to the previous week. read more

Police clashed with protesters against the latest COVID-19 restrictions near Johnson’s Downing Street office and residence on Saturday. Police said several officers were injured, but no one has been arrested.

Edited by Helen Popper, Timothy Heritage and Catherine Evans

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

