IDF Cyber ​​Defense Unit Hosts Exercise with US Cyber ​​Command





The IDF said on Saturday that its Joint Cyber ​​Defense Division (JCDD) and the U.S. Cyber ​​Command had held a joint exercise over the past week.

The exercise included training for “a variety of cyber defense challenges,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

“This event demonstrates the strategic partnership between the two armies, which allows the two to achieve superiority in the cyber-network,” the IDF added.

The JCDD is part of the Army’s Cyber-Communications and Defense Division, a technological operational body tasked with providing the IDF and all of its systems with the defense it needs against cyber attacks.

The exercise took place at a US Cyber ​​Command facility in the United States, and is the sixth such joint exercise between JCDD and US Cyber ​​Command, the military said.

“Cyberspace is changing and becoming a daily global battle space, which threatens to harm government, private and civilian agencies,” said Major General Lior Carmeli, Chief Cyber ​​Defense Officer.

Earlier this month, Israel conducted a 10-day, 10-country simulation of a major cyberattack on the global financial system by sophisticated actors, with the aim of minimizing the damage to banks and financial markets.

The Ministry of Finance ran the script with help from the Foreign Ministry and declared the war game to be the first of its kind.

The exercise simulated several scenarios, including sensitive data surfacing on the dark web alongside fake news, leading to global financial chaos.

Participants included representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Thailand, the International Monetary Fund and the United Arab Emirates. World Bank.

The simulation featured several types of attacks that impacted global currency and bond markets, liquidity, data integrity and transactions between importers and exporters, Reuters reported at the time.

Israeli officials have said international cooperation is the only way to counter the threat of major cyber attacks.

In October, the National Directorate of Cyber ​​Security issued a general warning to Israeli companies to be aware of potential cyber attacks, as the country faced a slight increase in hacking attempts.

This week, Israeli cybersecurity giant Check Point said that a hacking group identified with the Iranian regime was using a computer vulnerability considered one of the worst ever to attack Israeli targets.

Governments and internet security experts have alerted to the flaw, known as Log4j, which allows internet-based attackers to easily take control of everything from industrial control systems to web servers and large electronics. public.

According to Tel Aviv-based Check Point, hacking group APT35, also known as Charming Kitten, attempted to use the exploit against seven Israeli targets from the business and government sectors on Tuesday and Wednesday.

APT35, believed to be linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is best known for carrying out phishing attacks against journalists, activists, NGOs and others, with most of its efforts focused on Israel .

