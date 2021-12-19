COVID: Germany hits UK travelers with new restrictions | News | DW





Germany’s Robert Koch Institute announced on Saturday that Germany would classify the UK as a variant of concern due to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The decision will take effect from Monday. Restrictions also apply to British territories in the Isle of Wight and Channel Islands.

The move puts the UK in the highest risk category defined by German officials.

People entering Germany from areas where the virus is endemic must be quarantined for two weeks. This requirement applies to travelers regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or have recovered from coronavirus.

Presenting a negative coronavirus test will not shorten your quarantine period.

Why is the UK in this category?

According to the German Ministry of Health, the variant area of ​​concern is that of widespread occurrence of virus variants that can reasonably be believed to pose a specific risk. This means that the variant causes more severe symptoms or that vaccination or recovery from the virus provides limited protection.

The UK is currently struggling to contain the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. British officials on Friday reported more than 93,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 90,000 new cases on Saturday.

In addition to the UK, as of November 28, many South African countries have been classified as virus variants.

Countries on the list of variant areas of concern are subject to more stringent restrictions.

Travelers entering Germany from areas affected by the virus are subject to stricter restrictions than travelers from areas simply designated as “high risk”.

What are high-risk areas?

Travelers entering Germany from high-risk areas are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period, which can be reduced to 5 days if the coronavirus test result is negative. This restriction applies to people who have not been fully vaccinated and who have already contracted the coronavirus and cannot prove they have recovered.

The German government added France and Denmark to its list of high-risk areas on Sunday as the number of coronavirus infections rose.

With this measure, all countries adjacent to Germany, except for Luxembourg, are considered high-risk areas. This label also applies to many other countries in Europe, Asia and America.

Also on the list are Norway, Lebanon and Andorra, which were added by the official Robert Koch Institute on Friday. Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Albania, North Macedonia and Moldova have been removed from the list.

Criteria for inclusion in the list include the absolute number of coronavirus infections, the rate at which the virus spreads, and the burden it places on health care systems.

sdi/dj (dpa, AFP)

