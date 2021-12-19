Brits cross their fingers for Christmas gatherings as fears of omicrons rise





London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major event in London as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to rise.

According to the London Assembly, a major event is an event or circumstance with a variety of serious consequences that requires one or more emergency response agencies to take special action.

Khan took steps to allow for tighter coordination between multiple public authorities after the UK reported the largest increase in the number of new cases in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began on Friday.

Khan said hospital admissions and absenteeism among healthcare workers are on the rise. “So, in consultation with my partners, I have decided to declare a milestone today.”

“This is a statement of how serious the situation is,” he said.

The last time the mayor declared a major event was in January when he warned that the capital was in crisis and that health services risked being overwhelmed without immediate action.

The UK’s Covid cases came as 93,045 additional cases were reported yesterday, a record high with the spread of the Omicron variant.

Today, 10,059 additional cases of Omicron have been reported across the UK, with the death toll rising to 7 in the UK.

Earlier today, Khan said he was “unbelievably worried” about the absence of staff in critical public services, including the NHS, fire department, and police, amid the surge in cases of variants of Omicron.

The Fire Brigades Union yesterday said the London fire brigade faced an “unprecedented” staff shortage as coronavirus cases rose, and as a result nearly a third of London’s fire trucks stopped working last week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/covid-news-coronavirus-christmas-omicron-cases-booster-test1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos