Pentagon documents reveal deeply flawed US air war: report





“Not a single file provided includes the finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action,” the newspaper reported.

Washington:

Recently obtained Pentagon documents show that US air wars in the Middle East have been marked by “deeply flawed intelligence” and have left thousands of civilians dead, including many children, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

He said a mine of confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undermines the government’s representation of a war waged with precision bombs.

Promises of transparency and accountability, he said, have consistently failed.

“Not a single file provided contains a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action,” the newspaper reported in what it said was the first in a two-part series.

While several of the cases mentioned by The Times have already been reported, he said his investigation showed that the death toll among civilians had been “considerably underestimated”, by at least several hundred.

Monitoring faults

Among the three cases cited was a July 19, 2016, bombing by US special forces of what were believed to be three assembly areas of Islamic State groups in northern Syria. The first reports were of 85 fighters killed. Instead, the dead were 120 farmers and other villagers.

Another example is a November 2015 attack in Ramadi, Iraq, after a man was seen dragging “an unknown heavy object” towards an Islamic State position. The “object”, a magazine revealed, was a child, who died in the strike.

Poor or inadequate surveillance footage has often contributed to fatal targeting failures, according to the report.

More recently, the United States had to withdraw its claim that a vehicle destroyed by a drone on a Kabul street in August contained bombs. It turned out that the victims of the strike were 10 members of the same family, including children.

Many civilians surviving US attacks, the report said, found themselves with disabilities requiring costly treatment, but condolence payments were less than a dozen.

Asked for comment, U.S. Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban told The Times that “even with the best technology in the world, mistakes happen, whether they’re based on incomplete information or misinterpretation of information. information available. And we are trying to learn. of these errors.

“We are working diligently to avoid such damage. We are investigating every credible case. And we regret every innocent loss of life.”

Invisible from the sky

The US air campaign in the Middle East has grown rapidly in the last few years of former President Barack Obama’s administration, as public support wanes for the seemingly endless land wars.

Obama said the new approach, often using unmanned aircraft controlled from afar, represented “the most precise air campaign in history” capable of minimizing the death toll among civilians.

The new technology allowed part of a house filled with enemy fighters to be destroyed while leaving the rest of the structure standing, the Pentagon said.

But over a five-year period, US forces carried out more than 50,000 airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, according to the report, with far less than advertised accuracy.

Compiling its report, The Times said its reporters had “visited more than 100 victim sites and interviewed dozens of surviving residents and current and former US officials.”

The newspaper obtained the Pentagon documents through Freedom of Information requests from March 2017 and lawsuits against the Department of Defense and Central Command. A new costume searches for records from Afghanistan.

Before launching airstrikes, the military must navigate elaborate protocols to estimate and minimize civilian deaths.

But there are several ways in which the information available can mislead, fail, or sometimes lead to disastrous errors.

For example, according to the Times, a video shot from the air does not show people in buildings, under foliage, or under tarps or aluminum blankets.

And the available data can be misinterpreted, such as when people rushing to a new bombing site are assumed to be militants, not potential rescuers.

Sometimes the Times has said: “The men on motorcycles moving ‘in formation’, displaying the ‘signature’ of an impending attack, were only men on motorcycles.

Central Command spokesperson Captain Urban said air war planners are doing their best under extremely difficult conditions.

But he added that “in many combat situations, where targets face credible threat streams and lack the luxury of time, the fog of war can lead to decisions that tragically result in civilian damage. “.

