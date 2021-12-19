Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





1. Lord Frost resigns cabinet as Boris Johnson considers a Christmas Covid lockdown.

Sir Frost resigned on Saturday night over concerns about Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 containment and the government’s “travel direction”, considering the prime minister’s call to initiate a third national lockdown as early as this week.

The Cabinet Secretary, who led negotiations with the European Union after Prime Minister Johnson’s Brexit, has expressed personal concerns over the coronavirus restrictions and the government’s economic policies, including planned national insurance increases, for months following the government’s Plan B Co. Resigned for bid action. Read the full story.

2. Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff has urged the replacement of chief of staff as part of a major reset.

Boris Johnson’s former aide has urged the prime minister to change his chief of staff as part of a return to the post that Conservative lawmakers are demanding.

Nikki da Costa, a highly regarded former legislative director during the years of Johnson and Theresa May, told The Telegraph that “the whole system” of number 10 “doesn’t work” with “no weight on improving eyesight”. said. Working on “what if”. Read the full story.

3. Queens Christmas in danger that Omicron waves could force her to cancel a Sandringham family reunion

The Queen’s plans for the first Christmas without the Duke of Edinburgh have met with failure as the royal family reconsiders traditional visits to Sandringham Church amid rising COVID-19 infections.

The queen, who has decided to return to Sandringham this Christmas after spending the last year in a bubble at Windsor Castle with the Duke of Edinburgh, is getting advice on an Omicron surge. Read the full story.

4. Life imprisonment for stabbing a security guard in a terrorist attack, running a Facebook account in prison

One of Britain’s most dangerous terrorists, serving a life sentence for attempting to kill a prison guard, is running a Facebook site in prison, The Telegraph said.

Muslim convert Baz Hawkton, who stabbed a guard at the highest-security Whitemoor Prison, posted a Facebook post mocking himself as he was imprisoned in the highly secure Strangeway Penitentiary despite an outright ban on phone and internet access. there is. Read the full story.

5. 67 years later, Beano decides that Spotty is actually Scotty.

Beano changed Spotty’s name to Scotty as the cartoon continued to remove politically incorrect labels.

As one of the Bash Street Kids, the Acne Young Man has been known as Spotty since his first appearance in 1954, but became the publisher’s most recently re-evaluated character. Read the full story.

