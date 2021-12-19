Nicola Sturgeon said in urgent negotiations with Boris Johnson to draw up a plan for the necessary financial assistance from the UK government.





During an emergency meeting with the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon was instructed by Westminster to draw up the details of the necessary financial assistance.

The Sunday Mail could reveal how Boris Johnson made the proposal during a tense phone call with the Scottish Prime Minister on Friday.

Sturgeon needs cash from the Treasury to fund all lockdown measures north of the border to handle the growing cases of the new Omicron strain.

But she is furious at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and pushing for other financial measures that will allow Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resume their leave and close hospitality and other venues.

A UK government source said: Public health officials are pushing hard for lockdowns and have warned that hospitalization rates could soar very quickly.

The government, of course, is very reluctant, but the pressure is great and no one wants to be accused of not acting quickly.

Prime Minister Boris Johnston

Pastors at least want people to be able to enjoy Christmas, and there is a feeling that some sort of fire closure could begin shortly after.

But experts believe it may be too late to avoid a hopeless scene in hospitals across the country.

The Prime Minister has asked the Prime Minister to give details of what he thinks is needed in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the First Secretary claimed that Johnson had not asked her for a proposal that the Treasury could consider.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak

He said: All public health measures are being reviewed continuously. Decisions are made through the latest scientific and clinical advice and careful consideration of the four harms. Any changes will be announced to Congress.

The nature and scope of the potential further action will depend on the UK government providing the necessary funding to mitigate the impact of this new strain on jobs, businesses and our economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/sturgeon-told-draw-up-financial-25735103 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

