US Coronavirus: ‘There is a tsunami coming’ for unvaccinated people as cases rise in US





“This variant of Omicron is extraordinarily contagious. It’s as contagious as measles, and it’s pretty much the most contagious virus we’ve seen,” CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner told Pamela Brown of CNN Saturday.

Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where community transmissions are documented, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

And in the United States, Omicron is expected to become the “dominant strain” in the weeks to come, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

Scientists say it’s still too early to tell if Omicron is causing a milder form of Covid-19 disease, but either way, it will put pressure on the healthcare system.

“Why would you want to go into this kind of battle without a weapon at all?” Reiner said. “Our vaccines will protect you, especially if you are triple vaxed. People who are not should start the process now. Go ahead, go to your pharmacy and get vaccinated,” he said.

Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, said he believes almost everyone will be exposed to the virus, although those who are triply vaccinated will not necessarily contract Covid-19. .

“But I don’t think we need to throw our hands up and say, ‘Look, we’re all going to have it, so let’s let it burn across the country. If we do this, our hospitals will be overwhelmed, ”he said.

Reiner said that even if Omicron ends up causing a less severe infection than Delta, the large number of cases it could generate could overwhelm U.S. hospitals.

“We need to protect our healthcare system, and that’s why every American needs to hide and camouflage themselves right now because our healthcare infrastructure is at stake right now,” he said.

According to CDC data, 61.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated and 29.1% of them have received a booster. More than 69,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19 across the United States and more than 20% of all intensive care beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

New York breaks record for new daily cases

New York state broke its record for the most single-day Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Saturday for the second day in a row, with Governor Kathy Hochul’s office reporting 21,908 positive cases of Covid-19, against 21,027. Friday. Covid-19 hospitalizations in the state remained relatively low at 3,909, up from a peak of 18,825 Covid-19 hospitalizations on April 13, 2020, according to available data.

“It’s not like the start of the pandemic,” Hochul said in a statement on Saturday. “We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal. “

In New York City, positive Covid-19 cases more than doubled from the start of the week of December 13 through Saturday, although Covid-19 hospitalizations remained roughly the same throughout the week with a slight increase in hospitalizations reported on Saturday, according to data released by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

“We’re definitely going to have a tsunami of cases,” Columbia University Medical Center director of global health and emergency medicine, Dr. Craig Spencer, told CNN on Saturday. “We know that today we had a record high level of cases here in New York that only eclipses the record high level of cases yesterday. We know a lot of people are going to test positive.”

The push has already hit the entertainment industry in the city.

This week’s “Saturday Night Live” went without an audience and aired mostly pre-recorded segments due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. The move follows the cancellation of some Broadway performances and Radio City Rockettes’ Christmas Spectacular shows rest of the year.

Hospitals are feeling the impact

New York isn’t the only state struggling with coronavirus data.

California health officials said on Friday they saw the number of hospitalizations start to rise, highlighting the need for vaccinations and booster shots.

In New Jersey, “we are seeing long lines outside our testing clinic, more demand than we have seen in many months for testing, as people are getting sick,” Dr Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of Newark University Hospital. , said CNN’s Amara Walker.

Hospitalizations have doubled in the past two weeks, he said, and although 46% of those hospitalized earlier this week had been vaccinated, they had not received a booster.

Dr Rob Davidson, an emergency room doctor from Michigan, said he was currently witnessing a “fairly critical rise in the delta.” And while he sees the test positivity rate decline slightly, Covid-19 patients remain in hospital for long periods of time.

Dr Marc Gorelick, who runs the Minnesota Children’s Hospital, said the facility was already struggling to keep up with the numbers.

“When you’re at the top of a surge where you’re already at 90%, 95% capacity, those extra… preventable Covid patients coming in is the thing that pushes the system to the brink. And that’s what it is. we’re seeing it here in Minnesota, ”Gorelick told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Friday.

In Oregon, authorities are predicting a grim start to 2022.

“We can expect an increase in hospitalizations in Oregon by mid-January, with infections starting earlier than that,” said Dr. Peter Graven, data scientist for Oregon Health and Science University. “Combined with its increased transmissibility, we expect Omicron to generate a large increase in the number of Oregonians who will become critically ill and likely need a hospital.”

Scientists work to measure Omicron’s gravity

As hospitals continue to feel the burden of Covid-19 infections, scientists are rushing to gather more information on the severity of the Omicron variant.

The CDC said last week that it had reviewed 43 cases of Omicron and most of those people had mild symptoms. Most were vaccinated, with about a third of the total group being boosted.

“We have seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted, and we believe these cases are more mild or asymptomatic due to vaccine protection. What we do know is that we have them. tools to protect us from Covid-19. We have vaccines. We have reminders, “Walensky said at a White House Covid-19 response team meeting on Friday.

Data from two weeks of South African cases seemed to indicate that Omicron was of milder severity. But British epidemiologists said this week they had found no evidence that Omicron caused milder disease there, although the team at Imperial College London also said there was no still a lot of data to provide.

Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday that it was still too early to assume that Omicron would cause milder disease and that, despite everything, people needed to protect themselves with vaccines and boosters.

But he said it was “clear that the Omicron is an extremely contagious variant, which it doubles every two to four days.”

“The problem, of course, is if it’s so contagious – and we could see hundreds of thousands of cases every day, maybe even a million cases a day from Omicron – even if it’s a little less serious, you are going to have a lot of people in the hospital and our hospitals are already very extensive with Delta, especially in the north of the country, ”said Collins.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Artemis Moshtaghian and Laura Studley contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/19/health/us-coronavirus-sunday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos