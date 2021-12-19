Heathrow and Gatwick: Germany bans UK tourists after surge in Omicron cases across London





Germany is the latest country to tighten restrictions on travelers from the UK.

The news comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country yesterday (December 18) when London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major event in the capital.

Restrictions on Germany will come into effect tonight (December 19) at 11:00 PM British time and include a ban on airlines transporting British tourists to Germany.

However, the new regulations will not affect German citizens and residents, their partners and children or transit passengers from the UK.

German public health agency Robert-Koch-Institut issued new rules on Saturday night, classifying the UK as a region of concern for the virus, which has the highest level of Covid-19.

The restrictions could last at least until January 3, he said.

This comes amid growing concerns about the soaring speed of COVID-19 in the UK due to the spread of Omicron variants.

London recorded 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest number for the month.

Omicron now accounts for 83.5% of all London cases.

France has imposed similar restrictions from 11 p.m. Friday night.

The rush of passengers traveling to France to break the country’s ban on British tourists has had a cascading effect on freight transport, resulting in long queues of trucks.

There was a long tailback at the entrance to the Channel Tunnel and M20 motorway in Kent heading to Dover on Saturday.

Many people followed the queues in the port of Dover the day before after pushing forward their Christmas travel plans to avoid the new rules.

A spokesperson for Eurotunnel said: Freight transport has shifted to Eurotunnel due to congestion from Dover overnight and this morning from the A20 to Dover.

Although traffic is currently slow to approach the M20’s J11A (Eurotunnel Exit), the cargo is passing through the tunnel at normal speed and will be gone in the next few hours.

