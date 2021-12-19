US Air Wars in Middle East Deeply Flawed: Report | News





Recently obtained Pentagon documents show that the United States’ air wars in the Middle East have been marred by deeply flawed intelligence and mis-targeting that have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 civilians in the past decade, according to a New York Times investigation.

The report, based on a wealth of confidential Pentagon documents covering more than 1,300 civilian casualty reports, undermines the US government’s portrayal of war waged with precision bombs, according to the publication.

Promises of transparency and accountability, he said, have consistently failed.

Not a single recording provided includes a finding of wrongdoing or disciplinary action, the newspaper reported in what it said was the first in a two-part series.

While several of the cases mentioned by The Times have already been reported, he said his investigation showed that the death toll among civilians had been significantly underestimated, by at least several hundred.

Monitoring faults

In its report, The New York Times looked at cases in which civilians have been killed, none of which resulted in an admission of wrongdoing.

He mentions the murder of 120 Syrian villagers on the outskirts of the village of Tokhar, during a strike in July 2016 which reported at the time having killed 85 fighters.

Another example came from the implementation of an air raid in November 2015 in the Ramadi region of Iraq, after a person was observed dragging an unidentified and heavy object to a site of the Islamic State (ISIS). It was found in a report prepared after an examination that the object was a child who died in the raid.

Poor or inadequate surveillance footage has often contributed to fatal targeting failures, according to the report.

More recently, the United States was forced to withdraw allegations that a car destroyed by a drone on a street in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, in August was laden with bombs.

It was later revealed that the victims of the strike were 10 members of the same family.

Many civilians surviving US attacks, the report said, found themselves with disabilities requiring costly treatment, but condolence payments were less than a dozen.

Asked for comment, U.S. Central Command spokesperson Captain Bill Urban told The Times that even with the best technology in the world, mistakes do happen, whether they’re based on incomplete information or misinterpreting the information. available. And we try to learn from these mistakes.

We are working diligently to avoid such damage. We investigate every credible instance. And we regret every loss of innocent life.

Invisible from the sky

The US air campaign in the Middle East has grown rapidly in the last few years of former President Barack Obama’s administration, as public support for ground wars declined.

Obama said the new approach, often using unmanned aircraft controlled from afar, represented the most precise air campaign in history, capable of minimizing civilian deaths.

The new technology allowed part of a house filled with enemy fighters to be destroyed while leaving the rest of the structure standing, the Pentagon said.

But over a five-year period, US forces carried out more than 50,000 airstrikes in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, according to the report, with far less than advertised accuracy.

Compiling its report, The Times said its reporters visited more than 100 victim sites and interviewed dozens of surviving residents and current and former US officials.

The newspaper obtained the Pentagon documents through Freedom of Information requests from March 2017 and lawsuits against the Department of Defense and Central Command. A new costume searches for records from Afghanistan.

Before launching airstrikes, the US military must navigate elaborate protocols to estimate and minimize civilian deaths.

But there are several ways in which the information available can mislead, fail, or sometimes lead to disastrous errors.

For example, according to the Times, a video shot from the air does not show people in buildings, under foliage, or under tarps or aluminum blankets.

And the available data can be misinterpreted, such as when people rushing to a new bombing site are assumed to be fighters, not potential rescuers.

Sometimes, according to the Times, men on motorcycles moving in formation, displaying the signature of an impending attack, were only men on motorcycles.

Urban, the central command spokesperson, said air warfare planners are doing their best under extremely difficult conditions.

But he added that in many combat situations, where targets face credible threat flows and lack the luxury of time, the fog of war can lead to decisions that tragically result in damage to civilians. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/19/us-air-strikes-led-to-deaths-of-thousands-of-civilians-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos