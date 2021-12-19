Germany closes borders to British travelers, neighbors change rules





This is the key question-and-answer as another part of Europe imposes travel restrictions to stem omicron strains.

Why and what rules did Germany ban travel from in the UK?

Due to very high levels of omicron infection, the UK will be added to the list of regions of concern on Sunday, December 19th at 11pm (midnight German time).

British tourists, business travelers and family travelers are banned from entering Germany.

Only German citizens and British nationals residing in Germany can enter.

Travelers from the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and British Overseas Territories are subject to the same ban.

These positions join South Africa and seven other South African countries that can reasonably be believed to pose certain risks.

Are emergency family visits allowed?

There are no legal exceptions, but in extreme circumstances, such as the death of a close relative, a traveler may be permitted on a merciful basis.

Your best bet in these circumstances is to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 020 7008 1500.

What if there is real estate in Germany?

Travel to the second home is prohibited except for persons with official residence status in Germany.

If I am allowed, what are the testing and quarantine rules?

Travelers 12 years and older must present a negative PCR result within 72 hours and a lateral flow test within 24 hours after entering Germany, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

A two-week quarantine is mandatory. The German government says: Upon arrival, go directly to your home or other accommodation at your destination and remain in isolation there.

Are quarantines flexible?

German authorities say: Upon arrival, the health authorities at the airport or quarantine/isolation location may order additional PCR tests.

The 14-day quarantine period cannot be shortened.

However, if the UK is removed from the list, the quarantine will end automatically.

Can I change my flight in Frankfurt or Munich?

Yes, if your destination is outside Germany. According to the law: Passengers of airlines who simply change flights at airports in the Federal Republic of Germany are not required to comply with the provisions of the Ordinance on the Regulations on Coronavirus Entry.

Travelers must go through German passport control, but transfers to other EU/Schengen countries are permitted.

A direct transfer at the airport to continue travel to another (Schengen) province is not considered entry and is subject to regulations.

Can I enter from another country to avoid a travel ban?

Not if you have been in the UK in the last 10 days. So you can launder your British status somewhere along the way, but of course you have to follow all the rules of the middle country.

How long will this ban last?

The Robert Koch Institute, which compiles a list of variant areas of concern, says the current classification is in effect until 11:00 PM GMT on January 2, but could be extended.

The regulations on quarantine obligations are in effect until at least January 15, 2022.

What’s going on in Holland?

The country is closed and restrictions on British visitors are being tightened.

Currently in the UK, fully vaccinated travelers are allowed if they can test negative for coronavirus: antigens collected within 24 hours of departure or PCR performed 48 hours before departure.

However, from 22 December, all travelers from the UK, whether vaccinated or not carrying a negative test, will be required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, if a negative test result is obtained from the Dutch authorities (GGD) on the fifth day of the trip, the period can be shortened to five days.

Is Austria opening up?

Yes, authorities say: Austria’s nationwide lockdown ends as Vienna reopens its hotels and restaurants/cafes/inns on December 20th.

Travel to Austria for tourism purposes is possible for those who have been vaccinated and have recovered.

However, if you do not receive a booster jab, you will need a negative PCR test above.

The rules posted appear vague and the Independent is seeking clarification.

