San Francisco goes green as film premieres in US – deadline

San Francisco turned green on Saturday night as Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections made its US premiere at the city’s historic Castro Theater.

Naturally, Warner Bros. opted for the event’s standard red carpet, in favor of a green carpet, with London Mayor Breed also joining in the celebration of the film, which shot some scenes in San Francisco. “In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight here in our own Castro Theater, buildings across town – including City Hall – will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green Project!” she wrote on Twitter.

The Warner Bros. Matrix Resurrections

Scheduled for release in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise that arrives 18 years after the release of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions sequels, and 22 years after. its exit. launch with The Matrix. It is set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes blue pills for him. Neither he nor Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) recognize each other. Subsequently, however, Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, taking on a character created by Laurence Fishburne) offers him the Red Pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix.

Wachowski directed from a screenplay she wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Jada Pinkett Smith is also among the cast reprising a role from older films in the franchise, namely Niobe from Revolutions and Reloaded, with Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris among the new additions to the distribution.

Wachowski has produced with Grant Hill and James McTeigue, with Bruce Berman, Jesse Ehrman, Garrett Grant, Terry Needham and Michael Salven on production. Aimee Allegretti, Matt Bilski and Loranne Turgeon served as associate producers, with Miki Emmrich, Christopher Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Carl L. Woebcken co-producing. Warner Bros. co-produced the film with longtime franchise financier Village Roadshow.

Check out Mayor Breed’s tweet below.

In honor of the Matrix Resurrection movie premiere tonight right here in our own Castro Theater, buildings across town including City Hall will be participating in the Light San Francisco Matrix Green Project! pic.twitter.com/L3GWKme0xg

– London Breed (@LondonBreed) December 19, 2021

