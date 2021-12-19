Why inflation and the U.S. policy response will be critical for markets in 2022





U.S. financial markets have been fairly fluid for investors this year, with the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies helping smooth out tough times during the pandemic.

In the last few weeks of December, the S&P 500 SPX index, -1.03%, was up 23% on the year, while US junk bond yields with JNK speculative ratings, -0.05 % were close to their all-time lows around 4.5%. The large stock market rally made it easy to make links between soaring asset prices and the Fed’s bond buying program and Washington’s budget support.

But that is all about to change with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell now firmly focused on preventing the cost of living from derailing the U.S. economy, and investors expect that. 2022 is the time when the markets get really interesting.

I think inflation is the variable for 2022, because that’s what will drive policy, Jim Caron, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in a telephone interview on Friday. Politics drove asset performance.

And with a policy somewhat of a wildcard in the months to come, especially as the government seeks to ease pricing pressures without crippling the economy, Caron said he was urging investors to keep money. money on hand to buy opportunities in what could be a very volatile situation. and hectic year.

Inflation matters, so does growth

U.S. stocks fell to their worst weekly losses in three weeks on Friday, after the Fed on Wednesday presented more aggressive plans to end its massive bond-buying program and posted three interest rate hikes of benchmark next year.

See: Why the Fed’s Hawkish Measures to Calm Inflation Are Not Likely to Cause a Sudden Leakage of Liquidity in Markets

Over the next few months, investors will expect the US central bank to stage a soft landing for markets as it attempts to shift gears and tighten accommodative monetary policies to fight inflation to low levels. 1980s, but also to keep the economy going.

Like Europe, the United States may also need to balance its policies with potential economic setbacks as the coronavirus variants begin to lead to another surprising wave of winter COVID-19 infections and restrictions on activities. consumers and businesses.

Read: Unvaccinated Americans face winter with serious illness and death, Biden warns as omicron begins to spread in United States

If GDP growth disappoints and inflation remains high, it will be difficult for the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points next year, said DA Davidsons James Ragan, director of wealth management research .

As Fed officials raised their GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4% next year from 3.8% earlier, still above historical trend, that’s lower than 5% growth. , 5% expected this year. This kind of GDP growth should support Fed rate hikes and higher long-term rates, Ragan said in a telephone interview. Although with the 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.407% close to 1.4%, Ragan said the bond market had expressed doubts about how much leeway the Fed might have to raise rates. interest over the next 12 months.

I think bond investors are still concerned about the long-term growth outlook and a little worried that three rate hikes are a bit too much, he said.

For equities, Ragan is worried about high valuations and uncertainty about future corporate earnings, especially if inflation slows economic activity, consumers cut spending, or wage pressures translate into lower prices. corporate profits.

It’s something to watch out for in early 2022, he said.

Good thing to do

Stephen Philipson, head of USBanks USB group, -2.96% fixed income and capital markets, said the Fed’s more aggressive stance is the right thing to do to counter stubborn inflation, especially with so much liquidity flowing in financial markets during the pandemic.

Philipson said he also sees impending interest rate hikes as a likely catalyst for LQD-grade U.S. companies, + 0.23% to refinance some $ 1.25 trillion in debt maturing 2023 and 2025. , with coupons greater than 3%.

There is a significant amount of debt that could be taken out to refinance, he told MarketWatch. We have called for a slight drop in supply for the year, but I think that with the Fed taking a more aggressive approach, that could speed up refinancing of upcoming bonds over the next few years.

Also read: Corporate Debt Investors Prepare for Tighter Financial Terms in 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.48%, ended a volatile week down 1.7%, while the S&P 500 ended down 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 3%, with the three posting the worst week of decline since November 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Midweek, ahead of Friday’s Christmas Eve holiday, a new list of U.S. economic data will be available, including the Consumer Confidence Index updated in December and existing home sales on Wednesday. But it will be Thursday with a deluge that includes the first weekly jobless claims for the week of December 18, but also November updates on core inflation, personal income, consumer spending, orders for. durable goods and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/why-inflation-and-the-u-s-policy-response-will-be-key-for-markets-in-2022-11639795830 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos