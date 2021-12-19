Omicron highlights the UK’s use of rapid testing to contain the spread of Covid-19.





The Omicron strain of coronavirus has surprised many Brits in recent weeks by appearing at parties undetected by rapid Covid-19 tests, raising questions about whether the device gives people real confidence to live without fear of infection. triggered.

The UK Health Security Agency’s initial investigation has shown that fast testing works just as well for Omicron as for Delta, where it had previously dominated. Experts believe that the UK test is likely to continue to work because it detects other proteins in the highly mutated spike, and it will likely continue to work as it means that the potentially much higher viral load of the variant may be more effective.

However, a meta-analysis of studies from the medical database Cochrane Library found that rapid lateral flow tests were always incomplete, detecting an average of 72% of symptomatic cases and 58% of asymptomatic cases.

Tim Peto, an Oxford medical professor whose job is to verify the accuracy of tests, said the scientific community has “a very poor way” to tell if people are infected. “LFT is the best of the worst,” he said.

The government maintains its faith in pioneering rapid testing programs to control the spread of infection while resisting more drastic measures. The UK has introduced negative testing as an option for immunization certificates for admission to large events and nightclubs, and has asked vaccinated people to be tested daily without quarantine for a week after coming into contact with COVID-19.

The UKHSA said, “We have always made it clear that rapid testing is an important tool in containing the spread of Covid-19 as it helps to quickly uncover hidden cases of the virus in asymptomatic people.”

Their use has been heatedly debated. Proponents point to research findings that they are more effective at identifying the most contagious people, while opponents worry that they provide a false sense of security.

Lateral flow tests return results faster than PCR and are much cheaper, but less accurate. The rapid test involves strips of antibodies that turn red when they react with the abundant proteins that make up the virus shell. PCR tests detect the presence of the virus in small amounts early because it amplifies the sample and finds genetic features. In the UK, it is recommended to have a PCR test to confirm a positive result.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has risen 44% in the past 7 days to 534,415, meaning the LFT picks up more cases but misses more people who can spread the disease.

Tom Lewis, a medical microbiologist at a North Devon regional hospital, said the test is most useful if you understand that your chances of being infected and your chances of someone carrying the virus change “overnight”.

Assuming 1 in 100 people are now infected, an average of 4 people at an event of 400 people said they were at risk of spreading the virus. Experience shows that side flow tests only choose two.

“It doesn’t sound like much, but two people are moving around in that room right now with covid and infectivity. . . They have a transmission probability of around 50% and probably higher now with the Omicron variant. It is definitely a delivery event,” he said.

But, he said, testing gives people peace of mind. “The flow of the side is a trick that gives you tremendous confidence,” he added.

Testing is most useful when you attend an event or just before visiting a vulnerable person. Catherine Moore, a consultant clinical scientist at Public Health Wales, said she’d seen posts on social media where people were shocked to find a test in the morning was negative and a test positive in the afternoon.

“It just shows that the viral load increases during the day.

She said the viral load increases explosively, often about 48 to 72 hours later than the initial infection. “The biggest drawback of lateral flow devices is that they are very sensitive in the early stages of infection, when there may not be many viruses. After six to eight hours there may be another surge of virus that makes the test positive,” she said. said.

Repeating the test may make the results more robust, so many experts support recommending a seven-day continuous test for people who have been vaccinated and those exposed to the virus.

At the population level, a new study from the University of Liverpool shows that using tests to induce people to isolate will reduce the burden on the health care system. The Liverpool City area reduced hospitalizations by 32% compared to other locations when asymptomatic testing was conducted before national availability. It also saved more than 8,300 key working days by allowing employees to test without quarantine after contact.

Iain Buchan, head of the university’s public health department, said it should no longer be “disruptive” when the evidence is clear that lateral flow testing is a “very important public health tool” that balances risk while avoiding closure.

“We are aware of the damage done to the local economy and social welfare,” he said.

However, the entire NHS testing and tracking program incurs financial costs that the House Public Accounts Committee described as “dazzling” with a budget of £37 billion over two years. A report released by the commission in October showed that only 14% of fast tests were enrolled, making it difficult to know whether they were quarantined after a positive result.

Allyson Pollock, professor of public health clinical at Newcastle University, said it would have been much more cost-effective to perform traditional contact tracing to break the contagious chain.

“Billions of pounds were spent without good evidence of the effectiveness of the lateral flow test,” she said. “If the goal is to give people confidence, it’s an expensive way to give people confidence.”

The usefulness of testing in the current wave depends on how sick people are. Early research suggested that Omicron causes milder symptoms in vaccinated or previously infected populations, but more recent studies, such as those performed at Imperial College London, suggest that this is unlikely to be any less severe congenitally due to mutations in the virus. It happened.

If the impact on most people is milder, even the self-proclaimed “great test advocate” Peto worries that we could “lock people in and cause anxiety.”

“It’s not entirely clear if optimism is justified, and it’s premature at this time,” he said. “In two weeks, I will be right and wrong.”

