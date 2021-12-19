He gave us a huge boost: Rob Phinisee wins in victory over Notre Dame – Inside the Hall





INDIANAPOLIS Indiana didn’t have the heroism of a buzzer beater in their latest Crossroads Classic game. Instead, it took everyone’s contributions to piece together a 64-56 win over Notre Dame.

One of those pieces was the Rob Phinisees piece. He scored six points, took five rebounds and delivered five assists in his 21 minutes off the bench.

His performance may not have jumped on the stat sheet, but it was what the Hoosiers needed to get over the bump and hang on in the end.

He’s given us a huge boost, said Woodson.

Phinisee has yet to play to his full potential this season. He has yet to score in double digits this season, but it’s clear Woodson believes in him. And his performance against Notre Dame gave a glimpse of what Woodson sees in him.

I need Rob in the worst possible way, said Woodson. I think he knows how I feel about him in terms of what I think he can do. I just have to make Rob believe he can do things like he did tonight.

That’s why Woodson is doing what he can to make it more comfortable. He instills the confidence and love that Phinisee needs to reach her potential.

It was full screen with just four minutes to go against Notre Dame.

Indiana had the ball and a two-point lead. Xavier Johnson passed to Anthony Leal who swung him to Phinisee on the left wing. When he recovered the ball, he planted his left foot and launched into the 3-point shot. There was no hesitation. He was confident, and walked in.

While not the same as the 3-point buzzer-beater he hit in the same building as a freshman to beat Butler, the shot still made sense. It extended the Indianas’ lead to two possessions to give them the confidence to play the next four minutes.

Phinisee selflessly played basketball and set the Hoosiers calm even when the game got tight. He did what Woodson knew he could.

He’s a hell of a defender, and he can take shots. He can make parts for other people. That’s what the leaders do, Woodson said.

But he hasn’t been able to do it consistently this season. Trayce Jackson-Davis said after the game that Phinisee is not yet 100 percent and hasn’t been all season.

I think when he gets there he’s going to be really, really big for us, Jackson-Davis said. He tries to manage and train. He just needs to be healthy, and I think he’s starting to get healthier and regain his confidence. Once Rob has confidence, he can do a lot of good things for us.

Part of that confidence comes from being in better health, but the other part comes from his team. Jackson-Davis said the team know what each of them is capable of, so they’re pushing each other towards that.

I’ve been playing with Rob for three years now. I know he’s had games he’s been amazing at, Jackson-Davis said. We just have to keep telling him, even if you miss one shot, shoot the next.

Phinisee missed six shots against Notre Dame. But instead of hesitating when Leal found him on the 3-point line with four minutes left and the game on the line, he shot him.

It’s those flashes of confidence that show why Woodson said Phinisee lifted them in their victory on Saturday and why Jackson-Davis praised what he’s capable of.

Filed under: Robert Phinisee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethehall.com/2021/12/18/he-gave-us-a-huge-lift-rob-phinisee-steps-up-in-win-over-notre-dame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos