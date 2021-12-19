“Matrix Resurrections” Hosts US Premiere in San Francisco – NBC Bay Area





Hollywood stars painted San Francisco green as The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment of the hit franchise took place on Saturday night at the Castro Theater.

Many parts of the film were shot in San Francisco, and hundreds of people came out to celebrate the city’s big night.

The event meant a kind of homecoming for the cast and crew. It was a return to the city where they started filming the fourth installment of the Matrix series, almost two years ago.

Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss attended the premiere, as did San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

For me, it’s so special to be launched from where we also started manufacturing it. It was an event back then for me and it’s a really special event tonight, Reeves said.

Despite national headlines depicting armed robberies and brazen thefts in retail, movie stars weren’t fazed.

One, I’m from Detroit. Two, I live in LA. I sleep like a baby in San Francisco, actress Ellen Hollman said.

Reeves spoke to NBC Bay Area about his new visit to San Francisco.

I am really happy to be here. I love this city, he said.

Fans who attended the event were also happy to see the movie stars. But the big question for Breed, who also attended the event: will the city continue to host large gatherings with the threat of the omicron variant?

We just have to wait and see, Breed said.

Breed tweeted earlier Saturday night a photo of San Francisco’s city hall, which was lit green to celebrate the film’s premiere. Other buildings in the city also lit their green colors for the event, as they called it the “Light San Francisco Matrix Green Project”.

The film hits theaters and HBO Max on Wednesday.

The Castro Theater in San Francisco hosts the US premiere of Matrix Resurrections’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/matrix-resurrections-movie-holds-premiere-in-san-francisco/2759449/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos