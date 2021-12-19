UK health minister does not rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas





People walk in the square in Covent Garden during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in London, UK on December 18, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, December 19 (Reuters) – UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday that the spread of the Omicron strain is a very fast-moving situation, not ruling out the possibility of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas.

The UK reported a surge in Omicron’s cases on Saturday, and government advisers said the figures could be just the tip of the iceberg. The mayor of London has declared a “major event” for the city’s hospitals to deal with. read more

When asked whether the new restrictions could be ruled out before Christmas, Javid told BBC Television: “We’re evaluating the situation and it’s moving very quickly.”

“I don’t think there is any guarantee for this epidemic. At this point, we have to keep reviewing everything.”

Javid said the government is observing data “nearly hourly” and listening to scientific advisers, balancing the broader impact of restrictions on things like business and education.

He said there’s still a lot we don’t know about Omicron, but if we wait for the data to become clearer we may react too late.

More than 100 members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party voted against the government’s latest measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 earlier this week. After a series of scandals and mistakes, Johnson faces the biggest crisis of his premiership.

When asked if Prime Minister Johnson was too weak to impose additional restrictions, Zavid said “I don’t think so. If the government feels it needs to take further action, of course it will be presented to Congress.” It is for Congress to decide,” he said.

The UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday 18 December the number of confirmed cases of omicrons nationwide at 1800 GMT was 37,101, an increase of more than 12,000 from 24 hours ago. Twelve people believed to be carrying the Omicron variant have died as of Friday.

Javid said the actual number of omicron infections would be much higher.

The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Sunday was 82,886, up 51.9% from the previous week in the seven days through December 19.

Javid said the government believes that about 60% of new COVID-19 cases in the UK are now Omicron.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said new restrictions would be inevitable. Otherwise, health services will be on the brink of collapse under joint pressures of staff shortages and increased hospitalizations, he said.

Report by Kylie MacLellan; Edited by Susan Fenton

