



People in the northeast should look for hats, scarves and sleds, bookmakers say, as Newcastle is the UK city most likely to see a White Christmas in the UK.

On Tuesday, December 21, freezing of minus one degree is expected, with one forecaster saying up to 10 inches of snow could fall in certain parts of the country for Christmas.

And a National Weather Service official told LBC that the odds of a nationally white Christmas are not too low.

With a 3/1 chance of snowing on Christmas Day, Newcastle is the city most likely to have a White Christmas in the UK, followed by Leeds with a 7/2 chance.

Newcastle stretches further north of the border with the same odds as Edinburgh and Glasgow. Behind the city with the highest chance of snow in the UK is Aberdeen with a 5/2 chance.

Last month’s Arwen and Barra storms along with strong winds brought snow in the area, stranding Durham County drivers in the snow.

Storm Arwen brought snow to Angel of the North in November (Image: Craig Connor/ChronicleLive)

And the Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that it will get colder as the new year approaches.

“At the beginning of this period, it will sink with a lot of clouds and will be mostly dry, but the clouds can be thick enough for occasional drizzles,” a meteorological agency spokesperson said.

In general, cloud cover tends to decrease over time, which increases the risk of overnight fog and frost and may slow daytime clearing in some areas.”

The weather ahead of Christmas is expected to make the situation even more unsettling with winter conditions in several regions.

Dry weather is generally expected with varying clouds, but showers may occur on the northern and eastern coasts.

The forecast says it will be colder in the north and lower temperatures will increase the likelihood of overnight frosts and fog.

