Retired NIH Director Francis Collins warns of huge omicron surgeExBulletin





NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, seen testifying before a Senate subcommittee in May, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Collins’ last day of work is Sunday. Sarah Silbiger / AP .

After spending more than 12 years as Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr Francis Collins is retiring this weekend. But he’s no less worried about the public health agency’s latest pandemic curve.

As the omicron variant threatens record infection rates in the United States, Collins leaves with a warning. If Americans don’t take COVID-19 seriously, the country could experience 1 million infections daily, he said.

“We can’t afford to let our guard down,” Collins told NPR’s Scott Detrow in an interview with Weekend Edition.

“I know people are fed up,” he said, acknowledging the fatigue of Americans from surviving nearly two years of pandemic stunting. “I’m fed up with it too, trust me. But the virus is not tired of us. It has a good old days changing shapes every couple of months, coming up with new variations and finding ways to be even more contagious. “

Early data shows that although omicron has the ability to easily evade immune protection and booster shots, those infected may be less likely to suffer from serious illness and be hospitalized.

But it’s too early to know how the highly mutated omicron will act in the United States compared to previous variants, Collins said. With the 57 different mutations in omicron, he said, it’s “almost like we’re starting over with a different virus than the one where we started.”

Scientists’ most pessimistic projections suggest the United States could reach more than half a million average daily infections by the end of January, more than double the peak last winter.

The outgoing director fears a worse situation.

“Even though the risk of severity is a bit lower, we could have a million cases a day if we don’t really pay attention to all of these mitigation strategies,” he said.

Even the most optimistic scenarios could mean pressure on hospitals in many areas that are already squeezed by the delta surge.

Collins notes that the Biden administration has at least 60 emergency response teams on standby to support health systems in the event of a crushing infection.

“I expect these back-up teams will already be busy which has been put in place in some cases because of the delta and I won’t be surprised if there is even more demand in a month or so. two, ”he said.

Over the past week, the rapid clip of omicron infections in the country has again forced the closure of professional sports games, theaters, restaurants and schools. Some people are rethinking their vacation travel plans.

As for Collins’ own plans, he says he’ll keep a close eye. But for now, he’s hoping to hold a Christmas Day rally with pandemic precautions in place.

“We had planned to invite some of the NIH interns who are away from home to come for Christmas Day brunch with us if they are all fully immunized and boosted,” he said. “I still plan to go ahead, very carefully, with a small group, and everyone will be wearing masks except when they are eating.”

Ian Stewart and Kitty Eisele produced and edited the audio version of this interview.

