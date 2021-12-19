Covid UK: UK records another 82,886 cases as Omicron continues to surge.





Unprecedented 90,000 cases for 3 days in a row (Photo: Metro.co.uk)

The UK recorded another coronavirus case on Sunday as strains of Omicron continued to spread rapidly across the UK.

Cases hit an unprecedented 90,000 for the third straight day, but dropped to 82,886 on Sunday.

It’s still one of the highest new infections since the pandemic began, but experts fear the recent numbers will dwarf in the coming days and weeks.

Although there is still uncertainty about the severity of the new Covid-19 strain, scientists say the NHS is likely to be overwhelmed, regardless of the number of pure infections, even if it is milder and requires hospital treatment in a smaller percentage of cases. on hospitalization.

The UK also reported an additional 45 deaths on Sunday, but the weekend tends to be lower due to delayed reporting.

Government data shows that Covid-19 appears in 170,911 British death certificates, but about 147,218 deaths have been officially confirmed within 28 days of testing positive.

On Sunday morning, the health minister admitted that further restrictions before Christmas could not be ruled out. Sajid Javid also blamed unvaccinated patients for taking up significant bed space in the understrained NHS.

Could more Covid restrictions be on the way? (Picture: North News & Pictures)

There are rumors of a Boxing Day covid crackdown, and European countries will be shut down entirely.

Thanks to more infective variants, the number of infections is now out of control and the record is likely to be broken repeatedly.

The government has previously faced criticism for delaying COVID-19 regulations, but as the situation worsens, harsher regulations need to be enforced longer.

Many people now fear that the same mistakes will be repeated again.

A major event was declared across London as Omicron struck emergency services.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan previously said new regulations were inevitable.

The UK Health and Security Agency said on Sunday afternoon that there were 12,133 new cases of omicrons confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the official count to 37,101.

However, experts believe the actual number is many times higher and that new strains are the cause of the recent surge.

Scientists stress the importance of acting quickly to deal with Omicron, as the NHS president warns that pressure on London trusts is growing rapidly.

Sage member Professor David Spiegelhalter said timing is important.

See also: Coronavirus

He told Sky News Trevor Phillips on Sunday: We can’t wait for hospitalization to break through the roof before we do something about it. Because then it’s too late.

And, in fact, it’s already well laid out what’s going to happen by the end of the year. There is very little we can do about it.

Meanwhile, a total of more than 126 million vaccinations have been administered across the UK today, with a record 906,656 doses reported on Saturday.

Overall, over 51 million first doses, over 47 million second jabs, and over 28 million boosters were administered.

