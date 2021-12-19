Pope to the Angelus: Christmas invites us to offer help and joy





During the Sunday Angelus of the Fourth Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis recalls how Mary “rose and went in all haste” to visit and assist her relative Elizabeth. Likewise, he said, we can generously reach out to others and bring joy to Jesus, as Mary did with Elizabeth.

By the editor of Vatican News

Pope Francis greeted the pilgrims in Saint Peter’s Square on this Fourth Sunday of Advent and encouraged them to “get up and hurry towards Christmas”. He was referring to today’s Gospel reading which tells of Mary going to visit Elizabeth, who was also pregnant, in response to an inner urge calling her to be close and help her. He thus says that Mary gave Elizabeth “the joy of Jesus, the joy which she carried in her heart and in her womb”, proclaimed in her Magnificat.

Get up and go in a hurry

The Pope then reflected on two dimensions of this vocation: “to get up” and “to go in haste”. The verb “to arise” reflects the way in which Marie took the initiative to move forward and not get bogged down in the concerns surrounding her unexpected pregnancy which risked exposing her to misunderstanding or even punishment. , or the difficulties to come to manage and fully understand this incredible experience. These challenges did not overcome or paralyze her, observed the Pope, and she put her trust in God and boldly went out to reach out to her relative Elizabeth to accompany and help her who was old and with a child. .

Reach out to others

The Pope said that we too should try to step out of our own realm of challenges, problems, negative thoughts and reach out to others to help us, just like Mary did. We could visit an elderly person, alone, call someone, or offer any other act of charity. He noted that God is great and always there to help us if “we reach out to him”.

Live and express joy

The second sentence, “to go in haste”, said the Pope, means to live our daily life in joy, “to look to the future with confidence”, despite the temptation to do otherwise or to stand still. Mary proceeded with a “step” of one whose “heart and life are full of God, full of his joy”, noted the Pope, and so we must also ask ourselves what is our own “step” and if we move forward with hope, energy and perseverance. If we are drawn into melancholy, he stressed, we will not bring God to anyone. The Pope encouraged everyone to be positive, despite our daily difficulties, and even to cultivate a healthy sense of humor, adding that the first act of charity we can do is to offer “a serene and smiling face”, d ‘bring “the joy of Jesus, as Mary did with Elizabeth.”

In conclusion, he prayed that the Blessed Mother would help us “to get up and go in haste towards Christmas!”

