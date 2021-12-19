Which country puts UK on red list as Covid: Omicron cases surge?





As Omicron cases continue to skyrocket in the UK, countries have decided to strictly restrict travelers from the UK.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said the new strain of Covid currently accounts for around 80% of infections in London and around 60% of infections in the UK.

Germany and France are barring people arriving from the UK and putting strict testing measures on those entering the country to combat the growing infection in their countries.

Germany

Germany is tightening rules for travel from the UK to ensure that only German citizens and residents, partners and children, and transit passengers can travel in the UK.

Anyone entering Germany from the UK must self-isolate for 14 days, whether or not vaccinated after a negative PCR test.

The new rules come into effect on Sundays from 11pm (Monday midnight German time).

The Robert-Koch-Institut issued new rules on Saturday, classifying the UK as the region of greatest concern for the strain of the virus.

The restrictions could last at least until January 3, he said.

France

France has implemented new restrictions on travelers coming from the UK. Only people with a “strong reason” will be allowed to enter the UK from 11pm GMT on Friday, December 17th.

“Strong reasons” include the return of French and EU citizens, partners and children, or British nationals registered as French residents to France. A full list of reasons can be found here.

You may not travel to France for tourism or business purposes.

Anyone allowed to enter France must present negative evidence of a PCR or TAG test done within 24 hours and must be quarantined for at least two days. Self-quarantine requirements can be lifted after 48 hours in negative conditions testing is suggested.

Free NHS lateral flow and PCR testing is not allowed in France. Travelers must purchase travel tests through a private company.

Before departing for France from the UK, travelers must fill out a digital form stating their address in France and a statement confirming that they are free of Covid-19 symptoms and have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. 14 days before the trip to France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-12-19/covid-which-countries-have-put-the-uk-on-the-red-list-as-omicron-cases-spike The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos