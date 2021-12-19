What the US government is doing with its secret bitcoin stash





For years, the US government has maintained a parallel activity of auctioning bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Historically, Uncle Sam has done a pretty lousy job timing the market.

The 500 bitcoins he sold to Riot Blockchain in 2018 for around $ 5 million? It is now worth north of $ 23 million. Or the 30,000 bitcoins that went to billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper for $ 19 million in 2014? It would be over $ 1.3 billion today.

The government got all this bitcoin by seizing it, along with the usual assets one would expect from large-scale criminal operations. Everything is sold the same way.

“It could be 10 boats, 12 cars, and then one of the lots is X number of bitcoins being auctioned,” said Jarod Koopman, director of the Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit.

One of the upcoming foreclosures on the auction block is worth $ 56 million of cryptocurrency that authorities have confiscated in a Ponzi scheme case involving the offshore crypto lending program BitConnect. . Unlike other auctions where the proceeds are redistributed to different government agencies, the money from this crypto sale will be used to reimburse the victims of the fraud.

The government’s crypto foreclosure and sale operation is growing so rapidly that it has just enlisted the help of the private sector to manage the storage and sale of its token treasure.

Entering and storing bitcoin

For the most part, the United States used legacy crime-fighting tools to deal with the tracking and seizure of cryptographically constructed tokens, which were inherently designed to evade law enforcement.

“The government is generally more than a few steps behind criminals when it comes to innovation and technology,” said Jud Welle, former federal cybercrime prosecutor.

“It’s not the kind of thing that would show up in your core workout,” Welle said. But he predicts that in three to five years, “there will be textbooks edited and updated with, this is how you approach crypto tracing, this is how you approach crypto seizure.”

There are currently three main stages in the flow of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through the criminal justice system in the United States.

The first phase is the search and seizure. The second is the liquidation of the searched crypto. And the third is the rollout of the proceeds from those crypto sales.

In practice, the first step is a group effort, according to Koopman. He said his team often worked on joint investigations alongside other government agencies. It could be the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, the Secret Service, the Drug Enforcement Agency, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“A lot of cases, especially in cyberspace, become … joint investigations because no one agency can do it all,” said Koopman, who worked on the Silk Road government cases and the 2017 AlphaBay investigation. , which resulted in the shutdown of another popular and massive dark web marketplace.

Koopman said his IRS division typically deals with crypto tracing and open source intelligence, which includes investigations of tax evasion, false income tax returns, and money laundering. Its team is made up of sworn police officers, who carry weapons and badges, and execute search, arrest and seizure warrants.

Other agencies that have more money and resources focus on the technical components.

“Then we all come together when it’s time to execute any kind of execution measure, whether it’s an arrest, a seizure or a search warrant. And it can be. national or global, ”he said.

During the seizure itself, several agents are involved to ensure proper surveillance. This includes the managers, who establish the hardware wallets necessary to secure the seized crypto.

“We only keep private keys at headquarters so they cannot be tampered with,” Koopman said.

In recent years, the government has brought in record amounts of crypto.

“In fiscal 2019, we had about $ 700,000 in crypto foreclosures. In 2020 it was $ 137 million. And so far in 2021, we’re at $ 1.2 billion.” , Koopman told CNBC in August. The exercise ended on September 30.

As cybercrime increases and the transport of digital tokens as well as government crypto vaults are expected to swell further.

The crypto auction block

Once the case is closed, the US Marshals Service is the primary agency responsible for auctioning the government’s crypto holdings. To date, it has seized and auctioned over 185,000 bitcoins. This cache of coins is currently worth around $ 8.6 billion, although many have been sold in lots well below today’s price.

This is a great responsibility to assume for a government entity, which partly explains why the Marshals’ service no longer takes on the task alone.

The US General Services Administration, an agency that typically auctions surplus federal assets, such as tractors, added confiscated cryptocurrencies to the auction block earlier this year.

In July, after more than a year of searching, the Justice Department hired San Francisco-based Anchorage Digital to be its custodian of cryptocurrency seized or confiscated in criminal cases. Anchorage, the first federally chartered crypto bank, will help the government store and liquidate this digital property. The contract had already been awarded to BitGo.

“The fact that the Marshals Service is calling in professionals to help them out is a good sign that it’s here to stay,” said Sharon Cohen Levin, who worked on the first Silk Road pursuit and spent 20 years as head of money and asset laundering. forfeiture unit of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The process of auctioning crypto, in blocks, at fair market value, is unlikely to change, according to Koopman.

“Basically you are lining up to auction it. We never want to flood the market with a huge amount, which then could have an effect on the price component,” he said.

But apart from sales spacing, Koopman said, trying to “synchronize” the market to sell at the highest crypto prices is not his goal. “We are not trying to play the market,” he said.

In November 2020, the government seized $ 1 billion in Bitcoin linked to Silk Road. Because the case is still ongoing, these bitcoins are inactive in a crypto wallet. If the government had sold its stake in bitcoin when the token price peaked above $ 67,000 last month, the coffers would have been much larger than if they had been liquidated at today’s prices.

Where the money goes

Once a case is closed and the crypto has been exchanged for fiat currency, the authorities then share the loot. The proceeds of the sale are usually deposited into one of two accounts: the Treasury Confiscation Fund or the Ministry of Justice Asset Confiscation Fund.

“The underlying investigative agency determines which fund is going the money,” Levin said.

Koopman said the crypto found and seized by his team represents around 60-70% of the Treasury Forfeiture Fund, making it the largest individual contributor.

After being placed in one of these two funds, the liquidated encryption can then be assigned to various line items. Congress, for example, can cancel the money and give the money to other projects.

“Agencies can file requests to access some of this money to fund operations,” Koopman said. “We’re able to make a request and say, ‘We’re looking for additional licenses or additional hardware,’ and then that’s reviewed by the executive office of the treasury.”

Some years, the Koopman team receives varying amounts depending on the initiatives proposed. Other years they get nothing because Congress chooses to write off all the money in the account.

Tracking where all the money is going is not a straightforward process, according to Alex Lakatos, partner at Mayer Brown law firm in Washington, DC, which advises clients on forfeiture.

The Department of Justice hosts Forfeiture.gov, which offers an overview of ongoing foreclosure operations. This paper, for example, describes a case in May where 1.04430259 bitcoin was mined from an individual-owned hardware wallet in Kansas. Another 10 were taken from a resident of Texas in April. But it is not clear whether the list is a complete compilation of all active cases.

“I don’t think there is a single place that owns all of the crypto that the US Marshals hold, let alone the various states that may have lost the crypto. It really is a mishmash,” said Lakatos. “I don’t even know if anyone in government wanted to do it, how they would go about it.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice told CNBC it was “fairly sure” that there was no central database on cryptocurrency seizures.

But what seems clear is that more cases of crypto seizure are coming to the public, such as the FBI breach of a bitcoin wallet held by Colonial Pipeline hackers earlier this year.

“In my experience, people who hold these positions at high levels of government, they can be there for a short period of time, and they want to get victories under their belt,” Welle said. “It’s the kind of thing that definitely captures the attention of journalists, cybersecurity experts.”

