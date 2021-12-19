Out and about on WRAL.com





Seagrove, NC – About a 1.5 hour drive from Raleigh is a North Carolina potters’ oasis.

Within a 20-mile radius are more than 50 pottery stores to visit, according to the Seagrove Area Potters website, which claims it is “the largest concentration of working potters in the United States.”

“These people are really artisans and craftsmen, and they work to make a very beautiful product. [and] a really useful product. They make it quite often from local materials, whether it’s wild clays or the minerals they use to make their glazes, ”said Lindsey Lambert, executive director of the North Carolina Pottery Center.

The original inhabitants of the area came because of the large agricultural land, according to Lambert.

“If you think about the geology of North Carolina over millions and millions of years… it was a very different place. The mountains were much, much bigger. There was also a lot of volcanic activity. in neighboring areas, and it deposited ashes at the same time [and] the sea level was much higher … so between the higher ocean level and the ash of volcanoes over millions of years, you had these wonderful, rich deposits of clay that developed from this one, ”Lambert said.

And the settlers had to figure out how to keep making money outside of their harvest season.

“They had to find other ways to make ends meet during the year, and a number of them took to pottery,” Lambert said.

“So why has it become such a safe haven [for the potters]? I would say the geology, the soul, the clay and the fact that they are both farmers and potters, ”he added.

The potters living in the Seagrove area today are a mix of artists from several generations and newcomers.

Lambert adds that not all potters who settled in the area in the 21st century have received traditional training in pottery. Instead, many have obtained a bachelor’s or master’s degree in ceramics and fine arts, rather than being trained through apprenticeship or apprenticeship on their own.

“[The pottery] has moved away a little from the whole traditional family line. [But] it’s still definitely an important part, ”Lambert said.

Lambert said the NC Pottery Center, also located in Seagrove, is a great starting point for those who come to the area for pottery.

“We are a museum and an education center,” Lambert said. “Our mission is to share the stories of the past and present of North Carolina potters.”

The private, non-profit pottery center often offers visitors historical and contemporary exhibits.

“We also have a few shelves of some examples of pieces from local potters,” Lambert said. “These examples, along with a map produced by the Seagrove Potters’ Association, really provide a framework for visitors to determine what they like, what interests them and who they want to go and see.”

Since everyone visiting the Seagrove area has different tastes and each potter has a different style, the Pottery Center can act as a go-between.

Pottery center employees can help connect visitors with the potters behind the works of art they connect with the most.

“It’s kind of a matchmaking process to figure out who you like and who you want to see,” Lambert said.

“People always ask us, ‘Who do you recommend that we make sure to see? We are not answering this question. Instead, we say, “Well, what kind of pottery are you interested in? »And then we make them look at their card [and] we get them to look at the examples and we just try to point them in the direction of the things that interest them, ”Lambert said.

Lambert said the pottery center typically saw 8,000 visitors from the United States and elsewhere in a pre-pandemic year.

“We have visitors from almost every state… and in a normal year we would receive visitors from over 20 countries,” he said.

Wherever people come from, Lambert said they are sure to find pottery they will fall in love with.

“That’s the fun part. There really is something for everyone here in North Carolina,” he added.

