UK government doubles funding for Omicron Covid in Scotland to $440 million





The UK government has doubled additional funding for SNP ministers to mitigate the impact of the Omicron surge on businesses.

Amid the worrisome wave of the pandemic, the Treasury’s cash input has now reached $440 million after initially providing $220 million to the Nicola Sturgeons government.

But the prime minister said the 220 million cases announced last week were “not new or added” and that “actually 48 million fewer than we expected”.

The Scottish government has also sought an additional 100 million dollars to support businesses affected by updated guidelines that advise people to stay at home as much as possible during the festival.

The additional funding was confirmed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after discussions with the delegated administration at today’s COBR meeting.

The Treasury said the extra cash would help the Scottish government take the coronavirus precautions it deems necessary to keep people safe.

Sunak said: Following discussions with the delegated administration, we are doubling the additional funds currently available.

We will continue to listen and work with our delegated administration in the face of this serious health crisis to provide boosters to people across the UK and to ensure that people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland receive support.

ScottishConservative Shadow’s Minister for Recovery from Coronavirus Murdo Frasersaid: This is very welcome news from the UK Government. These funds will provide important support for Scottish businesses, especially those in the hospitality sector that have been hit hard by the Omicron variant.

It is now up to the SNP government to provide this cash to the struggling businesses that need it most before Christmas.

The SNP government needs to go one step further and start delivering, especially when there are businesses on the verge of closing and there are Scottish jobs waiting.

This announcement once again demonstrates the benefits Scotland can achieve when it becomes part of a powerful UK.

The Scottish government recently stressed that stricter measures to contain the increase in infections caused by the Omicron strain would be impossible without additional support from the UK government.

The prime minister will speak about MSP in her weekly Covid-19 update at the last scheduled pandemic outbreak before Christmas on Tuesday.

Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: “The 220m announced last week is not new or added (actually 48m less than we expected). Seeking confirmation that this new 220m is an addition (then 48m was the last one). will be replenished (w/k loss) and should be repaid.”

The prime minister said her government will “go fully to help businesses and the overall Covid effort.”

She added: “As infections soar and businesses struggle, action/support from the UK government is even more urgent, so that the hands of the handed over government are not tied.

To this end, it is disappointing and disappointing that neither the Prime Minister nor the Prime Minister was able to attend the COBRA this evening.”

A spokesperson for Scotland’s first minister said Prime Minister Nicolas Sturgeon in a phone call with the Prime Minister on Friday underscored the extreme urgency of the crisis for businesses in the hospitality, events, cultural and related sectors that are already suffering severe pain. financial impact.

A spokesperson added: The first minister also made it clear that the delegated administration requires clarity on how additional funding is available and can trigger some or all of the UK administration if additional safeguards are needed. To combat the virus in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19795580.uk-government-doubles-scotlands-omicron-covid-support-funding-440m/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos