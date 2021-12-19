Students Across US Arrested For Pulling On Social Media Trend





A dozen or more teens were arrested in multiple states last week for their alleged involvement in a viral social media trend that has sparked fears of school shootings in the United States, according to reports and local police.

The Thursday and Friday arrests of male college students in Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin came after schools have stepped up security in response to rumors, which spread like wildfire after November. 30 school shootings in Oxford Township, Michigan, Fox News reported.

The arrested boys are between 13 and 16 years old, according to local media.

In Lee County, Florida, police arrested three teenagers – including a 13-year-old – for uttering threats of violence against local schools, local officials said. The 13-year-old reportedly sent a Snapchat “indicating he was going to shoot black students” at a private school in Fort Myers, according to the local sheriff.

Several students have been arrested for making threats of violence against local schools.

“Threats – real or false – have consequences, and the safety of our children is my top priority,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marcelo said. “Anyone, no matter who they are, who issues a threat… will be hunted down and you will go to jail.” “

Frisco, Texas, police arrested seven middle school students on social media threats on Friday.

“As students you need to convey to your classmates that these threats are neither funny nor cool,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said in a message to the community. “You have to understand that social media challenges that include this type of destructive behavior are not for you. “

“Threats – real or false – have consequences,” said a Florida sheriff. Twitter A teenager reportedly sent a Snapchat “saying he was going to shoot black college students.” »Twitter

US Department of Homeland Security officials said on Friday that no “specific and credible threat” of actual violence had been found, but advised school officials to remain vigilant.

Despite this, several districts chose to cancel classes for the day or limit the places where students could go inside schools. Many others have increased security personnel.

More than half a dozen school districts in the Houston area asked middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home on Friday in response to TikTok messages, though none of the districts received threats. credible, officials said.

With post wires

