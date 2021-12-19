Brexit secretary resigns as UK government faces anger over new COVID-19 rules





Brexit Secretary David Frost’s resignation Saturday night has added to the chaos within the government, which this week has faced backlash from lawmakers and voters.

Frost, a senior member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet, said in a letter to Johnson that he resigned shortly after a newspaper reported that he planned to leave the post next month.

Frost said the process of leaving the EU would be a long one.

“So we agreed earlier this month that I will move on to January and hand over the baton to others to manage future relations with the EU,” he said in his resignation letter.

But Sunday’s Mail revealed that Johnson had resigned as he grew increasingly disillusioned with the Prime Minister’s policies.

The newspaper said Frost’s decision was sparked by the introduction of new epidemic restrictions last week, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded places.

In his resignation letter, Frost said Britain must “learn to live with Covid”.

“You made the courageous decision in July to reopen the country, despite considerable opposition. Sadly it didn’t turn out to be as irreversible as I wanted it to be and I believe you did too.”

“I hope we will soon be on track and not be deceived by the kinds of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere,” Frost said in the letter.

The news comes after Johnson’s Conservative Party’s shocking defeat in Thursday’s by-election in longtime party stronghold North Shropshire.

Earlier this week, 99 Conservative lawmakers voted against so-called vaccine passports in the House of Representatives, the biggest uprising in Johnson’s two-and-a-half years in office.

“Prime Minister Johnson is not doing his job as the Omicron strain is driving the surge in COVID-19 infections,” said Angela Rayner, vice president of the opposition Labor Party.

“The government is in total chaos as the country faces weeks of uncertainty,” Raynor tweeted. “We deserve better treatment than this manager.”

Even some of Johnson’s own party members were stacked up.

“The prime minister lacks the time and friends to live up to the promises and discipline of a true Conservative government,” Conservative MP Andrew Brizen tweeted.

“Lord Frost made it clear, 100 Conservative MPs made it clear, but most importantly, so did the people of North Shropshire.”

Frost led talks with the European Union as the Johnson government seeks to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

His resignation comes after the UK has recently eased its stance in negotiations with the EU on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Britain’s shift in tone came as a surprise to many as it seemed to contradict the hardline stance of Brexit, nicknamed ‘Frosty No Man’.

The Johnson government has also been criticized for reports that officials held a Christmas party last year when these gatherings were banned due to epidemic rules.

In addition to the matter of the so-called “Partygate” scandal, Johnson’s choice to investigate the allegations had to take a step back after he was associated with those parties.

Simon Case, head of civil service, stepped down from the investigation after reporting on the Guido Fawkes website Friday that his department held two parties in December 2020.

The scandal came when some of Johnson’s employees surfaced a video showing a mock press conference that appeared to disparage a party for violating the pandemic rules.

Until then, the prime minister had flatly denied that government officials had broken any lockdown rules.

The Times of London newspaper reported on Saturday that one of the events held by Case’s department was listed on its digital calendar as “A Christmas Party!” Organized by Case’s team members.

The Cabinet Office said Friday that the event was a virtual quiz in which a small number of people who had worked together in the same office took part at their desks.

In a statement on the same day, the chief cabinet secretary said, “The chief cabinet secretary did not participate in the event that day and passed the team office on his way to his office.”

“No outside guests or other staff were invited or attended. This lasted an hour and attendees bought drinks and snacks. I had a brief chat with the office staff before leaving,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/19/brexit-minister-quits-as-uk-government-faces-anger-over-new-covid-19-rules The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos