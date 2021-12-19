Big freeze hit Britain on Christmas as temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius





UK Meteorological Agency fears freezing below freezing by 2022 (Photo: Meteorological Agency/Rex)

The UK is expected to see an ice storm ahead of the festive season, with some forecasters expecting temperatures to drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius on Christmas Day.

They say a polar tsunami will fight an Atlantic storm on Christmas Eve.

Forecasters often struggle to make long-term projections, and it is unclear whether reality will be as extreme as some predictions.

However, the Korea Meteorological Administration said a White Christmas is possible in some areas.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale has gone further, warning of possible disruptions and harsh conditions.

He explained: The cold will begin on Christmas Eve as Scandinavian polar air begins to sweep through England.

The southern cyclone system will collide with it and fight it, bringing snow as this cold air sinks further down across the UK during Christmas.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

Then we see the cool air remaining over the UK until next week and into the new year, with more ice, frost and the possibility of additional snowfall.

Storms approaching the UK could trigger a blizzard after Christmas, Dale added.

He continues: Another storm name could be generated once this trough, which appears to be approaching the UK after Christmas, gets deep enough.

Very cold weather, including ice and blizzards, will continue in parts of the UK as they collide with cold air over the UK.

We are on the brink of what could be the debilitating spell of winter weather that could affect travel and generate enough snow to keep people from leaving their homes.

London saw thick fog on Sunday (Photo: Shutterstock)

The air in Scandinavia is dangerously cold, and as soon as this air, thought primarily of Christmas Eve, begins to push towards us, we enter a realm of harsh winter conditions.

For weeks, forecasters have been arguing over Christmas forecasts as weather models change.

Now, most people agree that there’s a chance it will snow on the festivities, and the bookmakers have reduced the odds on a White Christmas.

The Bureau of Meteorology said some northern areas could see snow, but cold and sunny weather could be expected in most areas.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the uneasy situation ahead of Christmas will change to colder and clearer weather on December 25th.

‘Frantic’ Meghan sneaks into California for Christmas shopping.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: You could see snow falling over the hills in the north of England. This is probably where it snows the most.

We can’t rule out a bit of sleet further south, but there’s a really big question mark there.

Some forecasts suggest that bitter easterly winds could bring temperatures down to double-digits below zero after Christmas.

Exacta Weathers James Madden said: Between Christmas and New Years, the risk of snow will start to increase significantly.

We can see temperatures of -10C in part as more eastern influences dominate across the UK.

See also: Weather

Significant snow events will continue to be dangerous until early January.

The gray, gloomy and misty weather will continue for days before the winter storm roars, according to the National Weather Service.

“This dry weather will continue for the time being with clouds covering most of the country, but occasional showers may occur in northern and eastern coastal areas,” the spokesperson said.

Midway through this period, the threat of rain or winter conditions increases, especially to the south and southwest.

Stronger winds may occur during this period, but these winds are likely to be limited to the southern regions.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

MORE : The best winter glamping place where you can stay warm and cozy no matter the weather

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/19/big-freeze-to-hit-uk-on-christmas-day-as-temperatures-plunge-to-10c-15795110/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos