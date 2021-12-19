American debutant Bassett’s game-winning goal, Morris return among the positives in a friendly against Bosnia





With just over a month until the United States Men’s National Team resumes World Cup qualifying, the main focus of Saturday’s international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina – a 1-0 victory in Carson, Calif. – was to keep potential contributors for that window. as sharp as possible.

The prospect of asking players like Walker Zimmerman, Ricardo Pepi, Kellyn Acosta or Matt Turner to step in at the end of January for key games that haven’t played in a meaningful game for more than two months is far from ideal. Playing an inexperienced Bosnian team never really solved that problem, but at least it was something. Anyone who watched expecting to see something that looked like a competitive game was doing so with false hopes. It was never going to be that. And that’s absolutely fine.

The United States was able to celebrate a good time at the end when rookie Cole Bassett, 20, of the Colorado Rapids, scored the game-winning goal when he cleaned up the rebound with a shot from 18-year-old Jonathan Gomez, who was also making its debut.

“Cole is the guy who [assistant coach] Anthony Hudson was urging to put on because of the impact he can make and the goals he has in him, “said USA coach Gregg Berhalter.” Cole is a guy who shows up and scores goals and we saw it during the week. with his finishing ability, and he showed it again tonight. “

Gomez has spent the last two seasons in the USL Championship with Louisville City and will soon leave for Real Sociedad in Spain.

The goal was a bright spot in an otherwise muddy game. Even before Amar Begic was sent off just before half-time, Bosnia was mostly content to sit down and force the United States to break up. After going down to 10 men, there was even less willpower to send players forward.

“I think the worst thing that happened was that they got a red card,” Berhalter said. “I thought we were in good shape, creating dangerous opportunities, maybe our defensive transition was not so good in this first phase, but good movements behind the line, good balls in the penalty area, we almost scored a few goals. “

America’s most dangerous offensive player was Jordan Morris, who was making his first appearance for the national team since 2019. After missing most of the 2021 season with the Seattle Sounders after suffering an ACL tear during on loan with Swansea City in February, Berhalter said staff had lukewarm expectations as to where he would be at this point.

“He’s getting there,” Berhalter said. “What you see with Jordan is the speed, the ability to pass behind the opponent’s baseline and we were pleasantly surprised with him at camp. I think our expectations were that he wasn’t going. not be as fit as he was and you see he’s trying to remove this rust and he’s doing a great job.

“The thing about Jordan is he’s got a fantastic frame of mind. He’s really pushed hard this year to get to the point of being called back and I can’t wait to see what he can do in January. Hopefully this ends with the team qualifying, but we’ll see.

Cole Bassett was one of four players to make their debut for the United States against Bosnia and Herzegovina. John Todd / ISI Photos / Getty Images

Morris scored five goals in his last five caps of the 2019 season for the USMNT and was well on his way to becoming an important player for the team before the injury setback. His speed and ability to add verticality to the game – a trait of Berhalter’s values ​​- is a welcome addition to the winger’s depth chart, which has seen a number of contributors sidelined with injury. The most recent addition to that list is Tim Weah, who will be out for the rest of the calendar year at Lille with a thigh injury.

At the very least, Morris’s pace and strength make him a suitable candidate for a role coming off the bench and he, more than anyone in this camp, has improved his position within the pool. As Berhalter mentioned, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be with the squad when qualifying resumes, but there’s a better chance it will happen than it was two months ago when it wasn’t. wouldn’t have seemed worth discussing. .

The USMNT finished 2021 at 17-2-3, giving the team their most wins and best win ratio (minimum five games) in a calendar year in history. Goalkeeper Matt Turner’s clean sheet against Bosnia was his ninth of the year, breaking Kasey Keller’s single-year record of 2005.

Under normal circumstances – without the World Cup qualifiers to factor in – this friendly would have taken place in January and would have served mainly to draw attention to young players for an extended period. It has happened again, just to a lesser degree. In addition to Bassett and Gomez, Atlanta United right-back Brooks Lennon, 24, and San Jose earthquakes forward Cade Cowell, 18, received their first caps. The compact Bosnian defense didn’t allow Cowell to play to his strength – he’s at his best using his speed in space – but he certainly looked like he belonged to him after coming into play at the 78th minute for Jesus Ferreira.

The team will meet again on January 6 and Berhalter has said they will try to schedule scrimmages before the next qualifying window. The United States hosts El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio on Jan.27, plays Canada in Hamilton, Ont. On Jan.30, and hosts Honduras in Minneapolis on Feb.2.

