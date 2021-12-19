Former US Senator Johnny Isakson has died aged 76





ATLANTA, Georgia (WTOC) – Johnny Isakson, a Republican from Georgia who embodied old-fashioned sympathetic politics and served the state in the United States Senate for almost 15 years, has died aged 76.

Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement that Georgia has lost one of its greatest statesmen and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found him.

US Senator Jon Ossoff said in a statement: Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and his country ahead of himself and his party, and his great legacy lives on. Alisha and I will keep Dianne and the Isakson family in our prayers.

US Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock tweeted:

I will always cherish the many times Senator Johnny Isakson has joined us at Ebenezer Baptist Church and the advice he gave me when I was elected to his former seat.

He was an honest chosen one and an even better man. One of the best in Georgia. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/YTztP6Bs1M

– Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 19, 2021

Isakson has served in elective office for more than four decades, in Georgia State House, the Georgia State Senate, the United States House of Representatives and most recently in the United States Senate, where he served for 15 years . During his third term as a United States Senator, he was forced to retire in December 2019 due to the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Isakson had battled Parkinson’s disease for over half a decade, revealing his diagnosis in 2015. He resigned his Senate seat two years from the end of his term in late 2019, as the disease took its toll. physically.

Following his retirement from the United States Senate, Isakson dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding research related to neurocognitive diseases, including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias through the Isakson Initiative. The non-profit organization was created as an extension of Senator Isaksons’ lifelong commitment to public service and his dedication to remaining a champion of advancements in biomedical research and development.

We are grateful for each other’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father, said Isakson’s eldest son, John Isakson.

Isakson was days away from his 77th birthday.

