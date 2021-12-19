In the UK, daily omicron cases have increased from threefold to over 10,000. Death toll rises to 7





A total of 90,418 infections have also been reported, with the UK’s daily COVID-19 death toll rising to 125.

More than 10,000 new cases of Omicron have been reported in the UK, with the total number of COVID-19 infections well beyond 90,000.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) confirmed an additional 10,059 cases of the new variant on Saturday, more than triple the number reported on Friday (3,201), bringing the total number of cases to 24,968.

The UK’s daily death toll from COVID-19 rose by 111 on Friday but also reported a total of 90,418 infections at 125, down from the 132 reported last Saturday.

The death toll from the Omicron variant has risen from one to seven. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a report that the government is planning stricter lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus: “We have in the past committed to taking the necessary steps the government needs to deal with this pandemic.” “But the data has to be backed up,” he said. Omicron surge.

We observe data and discuss data with scientists and top advisors almost every hour. We explained that we are monitoring very carefully and will continue to review the situation.

Ministers recently received a briefing on COVID-19 related materials and a meeting in the Cabinet Briefing Room. An emergency committee will be held over the weekend to determine whether additional measures are taken.

Declaring a milestone in Britain, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said new restrictions would be introduced and, if inevitable, massive financial support for the hospitality, cultural and retail sectors. Capital to help cope with massive spikes in coronavirus cases.

Over the past few days we’ve seen a big surge in Omicron. Inpatients, including ventilators, are fewer than at this time last year, but there are far more positive cases. Nearly 30,000 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours and more than 130,000 new cases were confirmed in the last 7 days. Therefore, he warned that the direction of travel is only going in one direction.

Current UK Plan B rules include coronavirus passes for certain events, urging people to wear masks in more places and work from home when possible.

Other parts of the UK have similar rules, but Scotland went a step ahead by asking people to limit social contact to three households at a time ahead of Christmas.

Wales also ordered the closing of nightclubs after Christmas from 27 December.

Meanwhile, the National Health Service (NHS) said it provided 4 million booster doses this week as staff and volunteers now accelerate booster doses. A campaign to address the Omicron variant.

The NHS said it was working hard to increase appointments and visits across the country starting Monday the day after a new national mission to provide additional injections to all adults by the end of December was announced.

Recent data from UKHSA shows that two doses of vaccine are not enough firewalls against the Omicron variant, but boosters significantly increase protection.

The latest NHS statistics show that three-quarters of Britons over the age of 40 have received the booster dose, rising to more than 8 in 10 people over the age of 50.

