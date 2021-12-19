Fauci warns Omicron rabies will strain U.S. hospitals





Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden has warned of mounting “stress” on the U.S. hospital system as new cases of coronavirus linked to the highly transmissible variant of Omicron begin to “rage” across the country. ‘America and the world.

“Our hospitals, if things seem to look right now, in a week or two, are going to be very stressed out by people,” Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told ABC on Sunday. .

“We have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated and have not yet been. And this is going to be a real stressful problem for the hospital system, ”he added.

Fauci’s warning came as Covid-19 infections in America have increased over the past week: New York State and the District of Columbia have reported successive days of record cases. The big concern is that this new wave could overwhelm the American medical system assuming it is accompanied by an increase in the hospitalization rate, especially among Americans who are not vaccinated or who have not received medication. reminder.

The spread of the Omicron variant has also pressured the White House to step up its own response to Covid: Biden is expected to speak on Tuesday to outline his administration’s plans to combat the push.

Access to vaccines as well as rapid tests has been difficult in some cities, compromising the response to the new wave of cases. Fauci acknowledged that the availability of tests was “spotty” but said in “a week or two or three” there would be many more. The goal, he added, was “to have 200m to 500m tests available per month, which means there will be a lot of testing.”

In a separate interview with NBC on Sunday, Fauci said Biden’s goal on Tuesday would be to “reinforce some of the things we’ve been talking about.”

These included “getting people who are vaccinated, getting children vaccinated, making testing more available, having back-up teams because we know we’re going to need them because there will be an increase in demand for it. ‘hospitalization, strengthening travel security and providing vaccines for the rest of the world.’

White House officials have so far ruled out any further travel restrictions, although the United States now requires a Covid test within one day of traveling to America.

Fauci also urged Americans to be “careful” with their vacation plans.

“You have to wear a mask on an airplane. Don’t do things like go to gatherings where there are people whose immunization status you don’t know. . . some people even take the extra step or the extra effort to maybe even get tested when people come to the house, ”he said.

“Nothing is 100% risk-free, but I think if you do the things I just mentioned you will mitigate that risk enough that you feel comfortable being able to enjoy the vacation,” he said. declared.

