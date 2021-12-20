Israel bans travel to US for Covid, as UK reports 48% increase in Omicron in 1 day





Top line

Travel between the United States and Israel will be banned, Israel announced on Sunday, in an effort to prevent the spread of the omicron variant and Covid-19, which is ravaging much of Europe and increasing in the United States. United

El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-858 (WL) with the registration 4X-EKB seen at Boryspil Airport. … [+]

SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images Highlights

Starting Wednesday, December 22, the United States, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey will be on the no-fly list of ‘Israel and travel from the United States to Israel will be banned due to the high number of Covid-19s. infection rate, ABC News reported.

More than 12,000 new cases of omicron were reported in the UK on Saturday, a 48% increase from the previous day, the variant is now the dominant strain in the country, overtaking the Delta and the country has reported more a total of 37,000 cases of the variant, according to government data.

Omicron has been detected in 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization, and is the dominant strain in Ireland and Denmark.

Due to the variant, the Netherlands entered a month-long lockdown on Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread, the first European country to re-impose drastic restrictions.

Germany has announced a ban on travelers from the UK to prevent the spread of omicron.

As new restrictions were imposed in Belgium, France and the UK, citizens took to the streets to protest over the weekend.

Large number

Over 274 million. This is the number of Covid-19 cases reported worldwide. The United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Russia have the most cases in the past 28 days, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Crucial quote

It is raging around the world, White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said of omicron on Sunday.

Key context

The UK on Wednesday set a record for the highest number of daily reported coronavirus cases in the country throughout the entire pandemic record which they also broke on Thursday and Friday. In South Africa, where the omicron is believed to have originated, cases in the country declined on Friday after a surge of the delta variant.

Tangent

Omicron accounted for 2.9% of coronavirus infections in the United States in the week ending Dec. 11, compared to Delta’s 96.7%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

