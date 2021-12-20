US Calls For Vaccines, Boosters To Contain ‘Raging’ Variant Of Omicron, Says Fauci





Dr Anthony Fauci attends meeting with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and other members of the White House COVID-19 response team on developments related to the Omicron COVID- variant 19 of the White House State Dining Room in Washington, the United States, December 9, 2021.

Lea Millis | Reuters

The omicron virus is raging across the world as the winter holiday season approaches, making Covid-19 vaccinations and recalls more crucial than ever for American travelers, the chief medical adviser of the United States said on Sunday. the White House, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Omicron has been detected in tests in 43 of the 50 U.S. states and around 90 countries so far after being first identified in southern Africa and Hong Kong in late November.

The number of cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days in areas of community transmission and is spreading rapidly in countries with high population immunity, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

“It’s just, you know, raging in the world,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

The impact of the virus is spreading across the United States, with hospitalizations increasing, sports games being rescheduled and entertainment venues canceling shows.

Since the beginning of the month, cases and deaths of Covid-19 in the United States have increased by about 50% and the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients has climbed by 26%, according to a Reuters tally.

President Joe Biden was planning to give a speech on the fast-spreading variant on Tuesday and plans to combat it, hammering out his message to unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and to those who are vaccinated to receive a booster.

Part of Biden’s plan is to focus on increasing testing, Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“We have to do better,” he said. “We really need to flood the testing system. We have to have tests available for anyone who wants them.”

Fauci urged Americans traveling during the holidays to get a booster, wear masks and avoid crowded public spaces to help slow the spread of the omicron.

Traveling will increase the risk of infection even in people who have been vaccinated, Fauci said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”.

“We are going to see a revolutionary infection – there is no doubt about it,” Fauci said.

A booster dramatically increases protection against serious illness from omicron infection, Fauci said.

The omicron variant will likely overtake Delta as the dominant variant in the United States, he added.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBC and CNBC.

