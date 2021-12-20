Omicron may be less effective at attacking the lungs compared to other strains, UK study suggests | UK News





A UK study has found that Omicron may be less effective at attacking the lungs than previous strains of the coronavirus.

The Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease study concluded that mutations in the viral spike protein that allow antibodies to evade reduce the way it replicates in the lungs and can lead to serious disease.

“These observations highlight that Omicron acquired immune evasion properties while compromising replication and pathogenic properties,” the study abstract states.

Image: Omicron cases continue to rise as SAGE warns that additional restrictions will be required.

Research lead Ravi Gupta, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies and professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, says despite the seemingly positive results, challenges remain.

“What does all this mean? Efficient infection of lung cells may correlate with the severity of lung disease,” he tweeted.

“Syncytial or fusion cells are common in respiratory tissue harvested after severe disease. Delta did very well in both, in contrast to Omicron. Further research is needed.

“In summary, this study suggests that while Omicron appears to be more immune-avoidant, its disease progression-related properties may be attenuated to some extent. Nevertheless, the significant growth of Omicron represents a major public health concern.”

There were 10,059 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant COVID reported across the UK, according to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency this weekend.

The findings come after the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) warned in the UK that “there are now almost certainly hundreds of thousands of new omicron infections per day”.

This has sparked speculation that stronger epidemic restrictions may be introduced after Christmas.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also declared a major event yesterday, with a spike in “very concerned” cases across the capital.

Image: Sadiq Khan declared a major event in London on Saturday.

He also expressed fears about the absence of staff to critical public services, including the NHS, fire department and police, due to infection from COVID-19.

Khan said, “I am once again declaring a significant event because of the threat of COVID-19 to our city, as the surge in cases of Omicron variants across our capital is very worrisome.

“Omicron variants have quickly prevailed, cases are rapidly increasing, and the number of coronavirus patients in our hospital is rising again.”

“We will continue to scrutinize all data and continue to review our actions,” a government spokesperson said when asked about the possibility of tighter regulations after Christmas.

