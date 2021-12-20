UK Lockdown POLL: Will you follow the rules of emergency this Christmas to stop the spread of Omicron? | UK | News





According to the UK Health Security Agency, as of 6pm on December 18th, the number of confirmed cases of Omicron nationwide stood at 37,101, more than 12,000 more than 24 hours ago. A document released on Saturday by the Scientific Advisory Group for the Official State of Emergency (SAGE) required restrictions “on a scale similar to a national lockdown” to keep hospital admissions due to the coronavirus below previous highs.

Health Minister Sajid Javid, meanwhile, declined to rule out the possibility of further COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas, saying on Sunday that the spread of the Omicron strain is a very fast-moving situation.

But any decision to impose a lockdown is likely to be highly controversial, especially among 99 Johnson’s Conservative colleagues who opposed the government’s passage of a vaccine earlier this month.

The pressure on the prime minister was added on Saturday when Brexit Minister David Frost resigned.

On the same day, large crowds gathered in central London to protest against vaccine passports, and a brawl with the protesters left several police officers with minor injuries.

Nevertheless, government advisers are concerned that the surge in Omicron cases could be just the tip of the iceberg, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major event” for city hospitals to deal with.

When asked if he could rule out the new restrictions before Christmas, Javid told the BBC’s Andrew Marr:

When asked if Johnson was too weak to impose further restrictions, Zavid said, “I don’t think so.

“If the government thinks it should take further action, of course it will be submitted to Congress and it will be for Congress to decide.”

Twelve people believed to be carrying the Omicron variant have died as of Friday.

However, Javid acknowledged that the actual number of omicron infections could be much higher.

The number of all new COVID-19 cases reported in official data on Sunday, December 19, was 82,886, an increase of 51.9% compared to the week before, in the seven days through December 19.

Zavid said the government believes that about 60% of new coronavirus cases in the UK are now Omicrons.

“Travel is going in one direction,” Khan also spoke with Marr, adding that the NHS is on its knees.

But he said, “There must be a major support package for our hospitality, culture and retail.”

“I think we’ll see much more positive examples and potentially public services like the NHS on the verge of collapse if we don’t put new restrictions in place quickly,” he said.

“I think we should be able to spend Christmas safely. But sooner or later, we have to look at social distancing, and I think we need to look at household mixing as well.”

