Britain prepares for a major freeze as Storm Carrie hits the country.





The UK could see sub-zero temperatures before Christmas as Storm Carry is set to hit the UK.

When storms reach ‘proper’ atmospheric pressure, they can accompany so-called ‘snow bombs’ and cover the country with snow.

Up to a centimeter of snow could fall in the north just after Christmas on December 27, when a major storm is due to arrive, Mail Online reports.

Read More: Christmas Weather Forecast for Greater Manchester – But Will It Snow?

Temperatures are expected to drop by as much as 1 degree Celsius, according to the Ventusky weather chart.

Some sunny skies may occur in Scotland and Wales, but low clouds and fog are also expected across the country.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology is less certain about the snowfall and has predicted that snow during the festival will most likely end up in the northern hills.

A Meteorological Agency spokesperson said: ‘In general, cloud cover tends to decrease over time, which increases the risk of fog and frost over night and may delay clearing during the day in some areas.

‘Moving towards the middle of the period, unstable and windy weather will affect the UK, with rain and snow in some areas likely.

‘Temperatures are generally lower than normal, somewhat cold in the south and chilly in areas with persistent fog, and mild regionally in the north and northwest.’

Brits hoping to get in on their last-minute Christmas shopping can expect rain and drizzle in eastern and northern England today.

However, the wet weather will dry out overnight and tomorrow will turn to colder and windy weather, especially in the southwest.

Frost is expected overnight from Tuesday, and unstable weather, including windy conditions and cold temperatures, is coming to the UK.

