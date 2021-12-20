Fauci: Omicron COVID-19 variant “will take over” in the United States





Dr Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant “was going to take over,” urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus. Photo by Tasos Katopodis / UPI | License photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) – The Omicron variant is likely to strain U.S. healthcare systems and require continued measures to prevent the spread of the virus, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN State of the Union that the highly infectious variant “is going to gain the upper hand” as he urged Americans to get vaccinated, to be vaccinated and to be careful during the holidays.

“Be careful in everything you do – when traveling in your indoor environments that congregate, wear a mask,” he said.

Since the first case of Omicron in the United States was reported on December 1, variant cases have been identified in 45 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico.

The World Health Organization said Omicron cases were doubling every 1.5 to three days, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that it is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus. in the USA.

Amid Omicron’s presence, the United States was averaging 126,967 new cases of COVID-19 per day on Saturday, adding to its global totals of 50,798,209 infections and 806,344 deaths since the start of the pandemic , according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. .

New York on Saturday reported a record daily increase in the number of cases with 21,908 new infections as well as 3,909 hospitalizations and 59 deaths, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Twitter.

“It’s not like the start of the pandemic. We are prepared for the winter push because we have the tools at our disposal,” Hochul said. “Getting the vaccine, getting the booster and wearing a mask are key to avoiding becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, so don’t take the risk.”

Hospitalizations have also increased, with the CDC reporting an average of 7,814 over 7 days of new hospitalizations from Dec.8 to Dec.31. 14, an increase of 4.4% over the previous week. The agency reported a total of 3,529,651 new admissions during this period.

Scientists are still working to determine whether Omicron cases are milder or at least as severe as the other variants, but Fauci said the variant had 50 mutations from the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 with most of it. between them in the spike protein, or the part of the virus that binds to cells.

“For me it’s really unprecedented, so it’s something you wouldn’t have anticipated,” Fauci said.

Fauci added that expanding the availability of rapid home COVID-19 tests would be a useful tool to combat the rapid spread of Omicron.

“We really need to flood the testing system. We need to make testing available to anyone who particularly wants it in a situation right now where people are going to be congregating,” he said. “Even if they’re vaccinated and boosted, they might want to take that extra step, that extra mile.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the idea of ​​sending rapid tests to Americans during a briefing earlier this month.

“So what if you – if every American has a test?” How much does it cost, and what happens next? “

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech outlining his administration’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and issue a ‘stern warning’ for unvaccinated Americans on Tuesday, as senior health officials reportedly discussed of changing the White House message to focus on gravity instead of global cases.

Authorities are apparently not considering a lockdown, but instead consider stepping up resources in areas with low vaccination rates.

To date, 241,205,528 people, or 72.7% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 203,727,446 people, or 61.4% of the population, are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Among fully vaccinated Americans, 29.1% received an additional booster.

