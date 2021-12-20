



Frost said he was concerned about the government’s direction. For low tax rates and low regulation, Go-FrostJohnson is under pressure after the scandal, opposition parties say the government has plunged into chaos.

LONDON, December 18 (Reuters) – British Brexit Secretary David Frost resigned on Saturday, disillusioned with government orders from Boris Johnson.

The resignation of Frost, a key architect of Johnson’s turbulent Brexit strategy, has raised questions about the future climate of EU divorce and the immediate course of talks on Northern Ireland. It also added to confusion in Johnson’s Conservative government.

Frost said he is confident Brexit is safe, but is concerned about the direction the government is heading.

“I am aware of my concerns about the current direction of travel,” Frost told Johnson in a letter published on Downing Street.

“I hope we move as quickly as possible to where we need to be with a lightly regulated, low-tax corporate economy that is on the cutting edge of modern science and economic change.”

The Prime Minister’s resignation was first reported in an email stating that it sparked widespread dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s tougher COVID-19 restrictions, as well as tax hikes and the cost of environmental policies.

Frost agreed to leave in January with Johnson earlier this month, but said his move was leaked and should have an immediate effect.

“We also need to learn to live with COVID-19,” Frost said. “We hope we can get back on track soon, without being tempted by the kind of coercion we’ve seen elsewhere.”

Johnson said he was sorry to hear of Frost’s resignation.

The resignation of the UK government’s most senior Brexit negotiator comes in addition to warnings from Prime Minister Johnson-led Conservative MPs that they will face a challenge if they don’t improve their leadership.

After overwhelmingly winning the December 2019 presidential election, Johnson is facing the biggest crisis in his presidency after numerous scandals and errors.

He faced heavy criticism after a video showing employees laughing and joking when Downing Street parties were banned during the 2020 Christmas lockdown.

Downing Street denied that the party was held. A senior British official, Simon Case, stepped down from leading an investigation into the suspects after it was revealed that an event was being held in his office. read more

British Brexit Minister David Frost speaks to the press ahead of a meeting with European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Sefkovic in Brussels, Belgium, on November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The loss of a seat in the House of Representatives in a defeated election at the Conservative stronghold earlier this week showed public dismay over the scandal and intensified pressure on Johnson. [nL1N2T2040]

Brexit future

A former diplomat, repeatedly hailed by Johnson as “the greatest frost since the great frost of 1709”, Frost was a devoted Brexit supporter who negotiated Johnson’s revised EU divorce deal and trade agreements.

He voted to leave the EU in the UK’s 2016 vote as part of a widespread uprising against the bloc’s transnational collective governance to revive the nation-state.

Having such true “Brexit believers” at the heart of British power has given the Conservative Brexit supporters confidence that Johnson will remain hard-lined towards the European Union.

Frost led London’s attempt to renegotiate parts of the divorce agreement on Northern Ireland until he resigned.

But after Brexit, 56-year-old Frost was unhappy.

In a speech last month, Frost expressed his clear dissatisfaction with Britain’s post-Brexit policy.

“We did not successfully return the EU borders from the UK with Brexit,” Frost said in a speech at the Margaret Thatcher trade conference on 22 November, and eventually imported that European model.

He disagreed with “those who think we can treat the private sector as a convenient way to keep the public sector running.”

“It’s not just a source of tax,” Frost said. “We can’t go on like before, and if all we do after Brexit is to introduce a European social model, we’re not going to succeed.”

The opposition Labor Party said the government is in turmoil and must make clear what will happen when Johnson discusses the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the divorce agreement, with the EU.

Jenny Chapman, Secretary of State for the Labor Cabinet, said: “Boris Johnson needs to understand the situation, tell his plans for the next few weeks and he needs to convince the people of Northern Ireland by lifting the deadlock on the protocol.” said

Reported by Guy Faulconbridge and William Schomberg Written by Guy Faulconbridge in London Edited by Catherine Evans, Matthew Lewis and Leslie Adler

