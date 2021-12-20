Why some US states are rejecting lockdowns





As Omicron cases began to increase in several US states, heads of state were calculating their approaches for a weary audience.

Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, whose state is facing an increase that has seen him increase hospital capacity and limit elective surgeries, will not enforce any lockdowns or warrants. Mr Hogan, a Republican, said on Fox News on Sunday that the state was trying to do everything possible to get the rest of his state vaccinated except for more terms. We do not anticipate any containment, he said. We do not consider them.

But the rise in states is troubling, Hogan said: I would say in the next few days Omicron will be the dominant variant in our state.

We anticipate, over the next three to five weeks, possibly the worst surge we have seen in our hospitals throughout the crisis, he added.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey is also battling coronavirus cases and overwhelmed hospitals, still of the Delta variant.

Whenever you think you got it, it takes an unexpected turn, Mr Murphy said on Fox News Sunday. He added: It’s relentless. There is tremendous fatigue out there when it comes to this virus.

And while a lockdown is not likely, it has not been completely ruled out, he said. You have to leave it on the table, but I don’t see it, he said, citing the states’ highly vaccinated population, including residents who have received a booster. As tired as they are, they’re largely okay with what you need to do to push this off and for now, at least, we think it’s going to work for us.

At least 70 percent of New Jersey residents are fully vaccinated, according to a Times database, which places it in the best states for inoculations. Cases have doubled in recent weeks, with New Jersey reporting a seven-day moving average of around 5,500 daily cases. Mr Murphy has not followed New York Governor Kathy Hochul in implementing a recent mask mandate. But he said it would remain an option.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis expressed cautious optimism about his state’s coronavirus count on Sunday, citing a free home testing program and vaccinations.

Colorado’s numbers have fallen since November. Mr Polis maintained he would not impose a mask warrant, something he said should be left to local authorities.

We have far fewer hospitalizations than a few weeks ago, Mr Polis said on NBC’s Meet the Press show.

He cited pandemic fatigue as a reason to avoid more restrictive measures at this time and said vaccinations would be enough to keep the variant at bay. People just don’t respond well to this constant fear environment for two years, Polis said. He added: Getting three doses of the vaccine is very effective and virtually negates any risk you face.

