Brussels urges re-establishment of EU-UK relations to address key issues





The EU’s Brexit negotiator calls for a strategic partnership with the UK to address key issues, including climate change and European security, and says the settlement of the Northern Ireland conflict will “rebuild political confidence”.

European Commission Vice-Chairman Maros Sefkovich said London and Brussels should address “politically sensitive issues” over the Northern Ireland Protocol at the beginning of the new year and before the campaign for local parliamentary elections in May begins.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, the day before Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost’s resignation was made public, Sepkovich welcomed the UK’s “more constructive” approach over the past two weeks. London rejected a request for the European Court of Justice not to play a role in enforcing the Protocol, suggesting further compromises, which some political observers believe led to Frost’s decision to resign.

On Sunday, Sefcovic declined to comment on Frost’s resignation.

The Northern Ireland Agreement allows both sides to move “to a truly developing global arena where I think we should all belong: the global challenges posed by climate change, some security threats on the fringes of Europe together, and some security threats,” he said. there is. It is a strategic element of our cooperation.”

He expects to freeze legal action against the UK if more constructive dialogue continues, adding that his goal is to “depoliticize and tragicize” relations between London and Brussels. “We don’t want more conflict, we want less.”

However, the former Slovakian diplomat added that the UK threatened to trigger Article 16, which suspends much of the protocol, making it more difficult to advance other aspects of the relationship, including UK membership in the Horizon Scientific Research Program, which has been suspended. I did. He urged London to “restore the value of the signature below the signed contract”.

“On our part, we are paying a lot more attention to studying the documents we sign.”

Frost’s hardline stance persuaded Brussels to propose changes to the protocol in October, acknowledging that it was causing trade turmoil and political concerns in Northern Ireland.

The protocol avoids the Irish island’s trade borders by keeping the region as the EU’s single market for goods, and instead checks are made between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland.

Brussels enacted legislation in Brussels on Friday to allow UK medicines to continue to be sold there. It also provided a “express lane” for goods destined to Northern Ireland, where there is no possibility of leakage across the border into Ireland and the broader single market.

The UK has questioned the figure, but as a result, little progress has been made in negotiations, but claims the change will cut customs inspections in half and cut health inspections by 80%.

Sefcovic can guarantee these reductions, but said the UK “all depends on the quality of safeguards”, such as giving the EU real-time access to tariff data.

“Is a trustworthy trading system really reliable? What if you have some kind of public health alert, some spoiled shrimp or spoiled merchandise that needs to be taken off the shelf?

“Why do you say putting stickers on ‘UK only’ food is a big deal when you can put two for the price of three or there are stickers on everything on the shelves with a discount? What makes it so cosmic?”

He called for an end to the ‘political drama’. “Ninety percent of our problems come to us. . . It can be solved at the technical level.

“It would be great if we could resolve this issue as soon as possible.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/a5cf97bb-034a-4528-a8a8-eb29233a5fe8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos