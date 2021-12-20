Where do we blame US inflation?





Dec. 7:20 p.m. – 3:51 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump signs the Cares Act in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 27, 2020. Photo: SMG / Zuma Press

Kevin Warsh overestimates the Fed’s responsibility for inflation (The Fed is the main culprit of inflation, op-ed, December 13). The Fed’s bond purchases and zero interest rate policy may have helped, but they are not the main reason inflation has accelerated. The Fed bought a large amount of securities between late 2008 and 2014 and kept the fund rate at zero from late 2008 through December 2015, and inflation remained below the Fed’s 2% target.

Mr. Warsh ignores the role of the Cares Law. The law has given trillions to individuals and businesses. A significant amount of this money went to people who did not need it, those with twice the median income. The cash donation was the equivalent of a helicopter drop of cash. Most economists believe that a very large drop in helicopter money would produce inflation. The Cares Act is likely to be the main culprit behind inflation.

Dan Thornton

From the Fathers, Mo.

Mr. Thornton was vice-chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Mr Warsh makes a compelling case that the Fed let the inflation genius out of the bottle through poor monetary management and an almost perverse reluctance to cut its accommodative policy in the face of massive budget deficits and a booming economy. boom. It is as if the Federal Reserve is abdicating its statutory mandate to ensure price stability.

Let us not forget another pernicious consequence of the Fed’s obsession with low rates: worsening income inequality. Keeping interest rates below a normal rate of return pushes investors into stocks. The gains are going massively to the rich. Meanwhile, paltry returns on savings accounts, where the less fortunate put their money, means these people are cheated and often lose value due to inflation. It looks like the Fed has replaced high stock valuations as the ultimate benchmark to guide monetary policy in the Americas.

Edmund C. Tiryakian

Hillsborough, North Carolina

Mr. Warsh writes: If price stability is wasted, financial stability is threatened. From my perspective as an investor in commercial real estate, price stability may have already been lost. Sellers in top-notch multi-family communities have felt remorse barely 90 days after making transactions at previously unfathomable valuations. Previously slow broker ratings now need to be updated monthly. In my observation of market participants, euphoria is mixed with uneasiness, brought on by a feeling of dizziness due to such unstable conditions.

Mr. Warsh quotes Knut Wicksell. I would add a quote from Friedrich Hayek in 1970: Now, the main effect of inflation, which initially makes it generally welcome for business, is precisely that product prices turn out to be generally higher than expected. This is what produces the general state of euphoria, a false well-being in which everyone seems to thrive.

Jonathan ghitis

Tenafly, New Jersey

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Appeared in the print edition of December 20, 2021 under the title “Where to Blame US Inflation?”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/fed-federal-reserve-inflation-powell-11639777549 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos