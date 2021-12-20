Germany imposes stricter travel restrictions if arriving from the UK due to Omicron variants





Germany has recently joined a list of European countries that have tightened travel restrictions on travelers arriving from the UK amid fears over an omicron variant of the coronavirus.

German authorities are currently barring most entry from the UK, obliging them to present a negative COVID-19 test result regardless of their vaccination status and follow the 14-day mandatory quarantine rule, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

The UK currently classifies the UK as a region of dimorphism concern, according to data provided by the Robert-Koch Institute, the German disease prevention and control agency. .

In addition to the UK, Germany is on the list of countries considered highly affected by the virus, including Denmark, Andorra, Norway, Lebanon and France, where travel is also banned.

This decision states that all persons who have not completed vaccination procedures against the virus in the above-mentioned countries and unrecovered passengers from these regions will be subject to stricter entry requirements, including mandatory negative results of COVID-19 tests. means that Self-isolation requirements must be met prior to departure or upon arrival.

The UK Health Security Agency announced on 17 December that there were 24,968 cases of infection related to the Omicron strain of COVID-19′ in the region.

In addition, on 16 December, seven deaths were reported in the UK due to omicron variants.

Because of these figures, German authorities have taken more stringent precautions to prevent an increase in the number of infections associated with the Omicron strain.

In this regard, Germany’s health minister, Karl Lauterbach, stressed that he expects a new strain of COVID-19 to trigger a “massive fifth wave” of the pandemic, as reported by the BBC.

At the press conference, the minister also emphasized that Germany must prepare for new challenges “never seen in this form” and that “it can be delayed further… We can do better,” he said.

Lauterbach warned that the rapid proliferation of omicron variants would create a “massive fifth wave.”

This strain may be milder than other strains, but “can keep mortality low for two to three weeks before virus growth takes advantage of this,” the minister noted.

According to data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), Germany has recorded more than 6,721,300 cases of COVID-19 infection and 107,639 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

According to the same source, 297,855 people have tested positive for the virus in Germany in the past seven days, and 2,643 people have died in the same period.

