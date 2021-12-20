NHL cuts US-Canada travel to games due to COVID-19





The NHL season will continue despite the recent increase in positive tests for the coronavirus, the NHL and NHL Players Assn. said Sunday, but games involving travel between teams based in the United States and Canada will be postponed from Monday until Thursday, the last day before the league’s scheduled vacation.

The league and the players ‘union also said they are actively discussing the players’ planned participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics hockey tournament and expect to make a decision in the coming days. It seems increasingly unlikely that any players will travel to China for the Games.

The NHL has formulated two schedules, one with a break to allow players to represent their country at the Olympics and one that has not interrupted play in case the players do not travel to China. This second schedule could be adjusted to accommodate the games that have been postponed.

The latest NHL postponements include the Kings ‘scheduled game against Edmonton on Wednesday at Staples Center and the Ducks’ games in Edmonton on Monday and Vancouver on Thursday. Sunday’s announcement brought the number of postponements to 39, with possible further postponements after the holidays.

The league also announced that games for the Detroit Red Wings will be postponed until at least December 26.

The league and the union said decisions to shut down teams will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis, noting that although the number of positive test results has increased, a low number of such cases have resulted in worrying symptoms or a serious illness. .

In a joint statement, they added: With the number one priority of maintaining the health and safety of our NHL community, under changing and unpredictable conditions, we are determined to remain flexible and adaptable both in terms of planning. and adjusting protocols if necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/hockey/story/2021-12-19/nhl-halts-united-states-canada-border-travel-games-covid-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos