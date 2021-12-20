Current US militias are well armed, but not well regulated | Letters





I strongly disagree with RA Sobieraj’s recent letter (gun bans don’t stop mass shootings), starting with the writer’s interpretation of the Second Amendment. The tragedy is that attitudes like Sobierajs’ continue to make it difficult to impose much-needed controls on the sale and possession of lethal weapons.

The Second Amendment states that a well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to own and bear arms should not be infringed.

Currently, the heavily armed militias in the United States are not well regulated, or not at all regulated, and are determined to overthrow the government by violent means, rather than guarantee a free state. Evidenced by their presence at the insurrection of January 6. I suspect the reason these militias were mentioned in the Second Amendment is that the United States did not have a lot of a standing army at the time.

Gun violence and gun crimes still exist even in states with strict gun laws due to the patchwork of state laws currently in place across the country. As a result, individuals wishing to buy guns for nefarious purposes go to states where there are few regulations and bring them back to states with strict gun laws. Uniform national firearms legislation would go a long way to alleviating this problem.

Currently, the United States has more civilian weapons per capita than any other country, by a wide margin. There are enough guns for every man, woman and child in the nation. I have an acquaintance who owns over 50 guns.

Unless significant changes are made to our inconsistent gun laws which are riddled with loopholes, we can expect gun violence to continue until our Senators, Representatives and Lawmakers have the courage to do something.

David Speis, Hopewell

Bad Texas ruling damages Supreme Court’s reputation

The reputation that the Supreme Court of the United States has rightly earned as the most revered government institution in the country is being marred by the current Court. Its decision to allow the continuation in force of SB8, the ban on abortion in Texas, takes the Supreme Court to a dismal low.

This is a law that is challenged because it allows a state to enact legislation that, in effect, prevents important review by the federal court.

Indeed, the decision of the higher courts of Texas is more than a procedural decision; the recourse he approves by pursuing the state licensing authority is neither an effective means of challenging constitutionality, nor a realistic one.

While Judge Sonia Sotomayor ruled in disagreement with the majority opinion, the High Court charted a course of annulment for other states to follow, jeopardizing our nation’s constitutional framework.

Sanford M. Jaffe, Livingston

Note: The author is a former United States Attorney General in New Jersey and a former Special Assistant to the United States Attorney General.

Don’t throw tax money on wealthy families to have children

I am no financial genius, but when I am bombarded repeatedly by Democrats who complain about the upcoming expiry of the expanded federal child tax credit, I am very grateful to United States Senator Joe Manchin, DW. Go., Which is blocking the way. of the Build Back Better Act which includes an extension of the monthly credit.

I pray that other members of the Democratic Party will see some light and join Manchin in his lonely position that this country cannot afford all of the components of the Build Back Better proposal. The most obvious is the child tax credit.

Taxpayers pay $ 300 per month for each child up to age 6, to couples earning up to $ 150,000 per year. Could someone explain to me how this helps lift children out of poverty?

I agree with the concept, but not for households earning $ 150,000 per year. Get more realistic with the income limits, and a lot more smart, logical people will be in favor of this child tax credit.

Bob Welgos, Wharton

Curtis deserves a spot on the comics page

Thank you for the December 14 Star-Ledger article via the Washington Post about Ray Billingsley, the black cartoonist who won the National Cartoonists Society’s Ruben Award for Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year.

Billinsglys’ comic Curtis is about Curtis and his black college classmates and their families and, recently, how they deal with virtual learning, COVID-19, wearing masks, etc., in addition to other issues they face in college. He treats these serious matters with respect and humor.

The only thing missing is to include this comic in the daily Star-Ledgers comics. Can we please do this? Curtis and his friends would be a great addition to the comic book pages.

Dagmar Hobson, Orange of the West

